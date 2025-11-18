ICA warns of heavy congestion at land checkpoints during year-end holidays

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading across the Causeway during the upcoming year-end school holidays should brace themselves for heavy traffic and longer immigration waits, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory ahead of the peak period from Nov 21, 2025, to Jan 1, 2026.

School holidays expected to draw massive crowds

ICA said both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will see “very heavy traffic,” noting that the recent Deepavali long weekend from Oct 17 to 20 already saw close to two million travellers crossing the land checkpoints. On Oct 17 alone, more than 550,000 people cleared immigration — one of the highest single-day volumes in recent years.

Travellers in cars who departed during peak hours then faced waits of up to three hours, largely due to tailbacks spilling over from Malaysia. With the school holidays typically bringing even bigger crowds, ICA is preparing for similar, if not heavier, traffic flow.

More checks for e-vaporisers may slow things down

ICA also reminded travellers that vaping and possession of e-vaporisers are strictly illegal in Singapore. With smuggling attempts becoming more frequent, the agency will step up its checks during the holiday period. This means travellers can expect more thorough inspections and therefore longer clearance times.

To avoid getting caught off guard, ICA strongly encourages travellers to check the checkpoint traffic situation before setting off and to consider using cross-border buses instead of driving, which could help bypass some of the worst jams. Travellers can also use QR codes generated from the MyICA mobile app for a quicker, passport-less immigration process, though they must still bring their passports for overseas travel.

Reminders for a smoother crossing

ICA also issued several reminders to help travellers avoid unnecessary delays.

It stressed that passports should have at least six months’ validity, and short-term visitors, including those holding in-principle approval for long-term passes, must submit their Singapore Arrival Card and health declaration via the MyICA app within three days before arrival. Singapore Permanent Residents must ensure their Re-Entry Permit is updated in their new passport if they have renewed it. Long-Term Pass holders must update ICA or the Ministry of Manpower with new passport details before re-entering Singapore.

Travellers were also reminded not to bring in prohibited or controlled items. ICA noted that penalties for possessing, using, or importing e-vaporisers were raised on Sep 1. Repeat offenders risk being banned from entering Singapore, and long-term pass holders may have their passes revoked and face deportation.

Motorists were urged to use QR codes for faster clearance and to refrain from queue-cutting, which can cause severe congestion. ICA said offenders caught doing so will be “turned back to re-queue.” Bus passengers can also use QR codes at automated lanes and Special Assistance Lanes, with wheelchair users and family groups of up to four getting faster clearance at the latter.

Drivers of foreign vehicles must ensure their Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) is valid and that they have their Autopass card, VEP approval email, and valid insurance. Anyone with outstanding fines may be denied entry into Singapore.

Survival tips for travellers: Making the Causeway trip a little less painful

For anyone who’s bracing for the school holiday rush, a little planning can make a big difference. One of the best things travellers can do is to start their journey earlier than usual, even by an hour or two, to avoid the worst peak surges. Keeping an eye on real-time traffic updates using ICA’s online tools or social media channels can also help families decide when to head out or whether to take another route. You may also check for updates on other applications like Google Maps, Waze, and even Facebook and Telegram community groups.

Those travelling by car may want to make sure their vehicles are in good condition before starting the journey; having enough fuel, topping up cashcards, and preparing snacks and water makes it less stressful if traffic slows to a crawl.

For families with young children, preparing small activities or entertainment can help pass the time, especially during long waits. Nothing is worse than a crying toddler whilst you’re trying to manage an already stressful situation.

Travellers who want to avoid getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper queues may also find that cross-border buses offer a more predictable experience, especially during crunch periods. And whether travelling by car or bus, having QR codes ready in the MyICA app can make clearance noticeably faster. Finally, patience goes a long way; tempers often rise along with travel volumes, but sticking to lane discipline and cooperating with officers helps everyone get to where they need to be a little quicker and a lot safer.

ICA said it seeks travellers’ understanding and cooperation during the busy year-end period and emphasised that it will take firm action against anyone who defies instructions or commits offences at the checkpoints.

