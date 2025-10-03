Officers uncover e-vaporisers hidden in car dashboard at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: What seemed like a routine stop turned into quite a find for officers at Woodlands Checkpoint. On Sept 25, a Malaysia-registered car was pulled up for inspection, but what the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered inside was definitely far from routine.

Hidden deep within a modified dashboard compartment, officers uncovered 398 e-vaporisers, carefully packed and concealed. The driver, a 41-year-old Malaysian woman, was immediately arrested along with her 43-year-old male passenger.

The officers’ decision to conduct enhanced checks definitely paid off because it exposed the secret stash before it could make its way into Singapore. The case was later handed over to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Sharp eyes and steady hands

In a post on Facebook, ICA said this was another reminder of why border security is such an important part of keeping Singapore safe. The agency called its officers the “guardians of our borders”, a fitting title for those who spend their days scanning vehicles, checking documents and spotting suspicious behaviour before it’s too late.

Even though smugglers keep finding new and creative ways to hide illegal goods, this case demonstrated that ICA officers are just as quick to catch on. With a mix of experience, technology and gut instinct, the team managed to uncover the contraband that could have been dangerous if it reached Singapore streets.

What netizens had to say

The story quickly caught the attention of netizens, and as usual, the online comments didn’t disappoint. Many people showered praises for the officers, with one writing “Good job, ICA!” — a short but sincere thank-you for catching what could have easily slipped through.

Other Facebook users looked at the bigger picture. One user commented: “One got caught, how many people escaped? Was she a decoy?”, noting that this may possibly be just the tip of the iceberg, and that a larger operation may be in place.

Another person noted, “This isn’t the first time smuggling”, a reminder that these attempts keep happening despite the tightened border controls. Their comments reflected a sense of realism that, while enforcement is strong, smugglers are still trying their luck.

And of course, in typical Singaporean fashion, there were those who took a lighter approach. One witty netizen joked, “The grass is greener in the prison of Changi and in the cell”. It was a tongue-in-cheek way of saying that people who try to break the law will be apprehended. Another user quipped, “Doesn’t she know that X-rays exist?”, poking fun at the idea of trying to hide something from trained officers and modern scanners.

All in all, the mix of comments painted a familiar picture: Singaporeans are quick to praise, but they are also ready to make fun of a serious situation. However, this also shows how these netizens are always keeping a sharp eye on the news. While most appreciated ICA’s hard work, others used humour and reflection to show that they’re paying attention, too.

A reminder that nothing escapes a good eye

What looked like a simple car check ended up revealing almost 400 hidden e-vaporisers. It was another example of how vigilance and teamwork make a real difference at the border.

Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance on vaping remains firm, and cases like this show just how determined officers are to keep the country smoke-free. Whether it’s a car, a container or a suitcase, ICA’s message is clear: if you try to sneak something in, chances are, someone’s watching and ready to catch it.

