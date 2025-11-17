Service 163B to be extended to improve connectivity for Sengkang and Yio Chu Kang residents

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has announced that bus Service 163B will be extended from Monday, Nov 24, offering improved connectivity for commuters in the Sengkang and Yio Chu Kang areas.

Under the new route, Service 163B will travel farther to terminate at the bus stop after TE5 Lentor MRT Station Exit 4 (Bus Stop 55019). The extension is anticipated to help provide residents with a more direct connection to the Thomson-East Coast Line, easing transfers for daily travel.

As part of the change, the service will also call at an additional stop along Yio Chu Kang Road, located in front of the Seasons Park condominium (Bus Stop 55029). This means residents in the Yio Chu Kang area will have an extra boarding point for the service.

The extension aims to strengthen first and last-mile connections for nearby neighbourhoods and provide smoother access to Lentor’s growing transport hub.

More details can be found in SBS Transit’s announcement poster.

In other news, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has announced that they will include three new reliability indicators for their monthly rail reporting. They add that this will help improve transparency and will “better capture the rail network’s operational performance.”

To read more, you may check it here: LTA enhances transparency with monthly rail reliability reporting, adds three indicators ‘to better capture the rail network’s operational performance’