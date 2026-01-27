// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook.com/Singapore Incidents
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Woman caught slapping a man in a wheelchair at a bus interchange, netizens urge employer to report

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A woman caught on video forcefully slapping a man in a wheelchair at a bus interchange sparked concerns on social media. 

Posted by an anonymous netizen, the incident shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt accompanied with a woman in a ponytail. They appear to be waiting for the bus. 

The video the bus arriving and the woman trying to push the wheelchair several times but she encountered resistance, presumably from the man. All of a sudden, she raised her right hand and slapped the man’ on the right side of his head.

The netizen who posted the video explained that he only filmed the specific scene, but he actually saw the woman push the man’s head multiple times. 

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions, criticizing the woman’s behavior. One netizen stated: “Whatever he did, she has no right to hit him. That’s abuse, perhaps she’s burnt out. The family needs a new caregiver.” 

Some concluded that the man had hit the break of the wheelchair, causing them to have a hard time moving forward. 

See also  Man concerned about cement piece after stalactite forms in his toilet, blamed upstairs renovations

Another netizen remarked that the woman should be arrested and said: “This is abuse of a vulnerable person.” 

“Make this video viral and make sure the parents or guardians receive this video clip. If the maid is not interested in the job, just leave don’t create scene here,” one more netizen added. 

Other related news 

In a separate news from a video that went viral online, there was a report where  a woman drank water and spat it out 10 times inside the subway. 

As seen in the clip, there was a woman wearing a floral shirt and black pants, holding a bottle of water, and repeatedly drinking and spitting out water randomly. The ground was then covered in water, and other passengers tried their best to avoid getting wet. 

Read more about the story here.

