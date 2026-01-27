Woman caught slapping a man in a wheelchair at a bus interchange, netizens urge employer to report

SINGAPORE: A woman caught on video forcefully slapping a man in a wheelchair at a bus interchange sparked concerns on social media.

Posted by an anonymous netizen, the incident shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt accompanied with a woman in a ponytail. They appear to be waiting for the bus.

The video the bus arriving and the woman trying to push the wheelchair several times but she encountered resistance, presumably from the man. All of a sudden, she raised her right hand and slapped the man’ on the right side of his head.

The netizen who posted the video explained that he only filmed the specific scene, but he actually saw the woman push the man’s head multiple times.

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions, criticizing the woman’s behavior. One netizen stated: “Whatever he did, she has no right to hit him. That’s abuse, perhaps she’s burnt out. The family needs a new caregiver.”

Some concluded that the man had hit the break of the wheelchair, causing them to have a hard time moving forward.

Another netizen remarked that the woman should be arrested and said: “This is abuse of a vulnerable person.”

“Make this video viral and make sure the parents or guardians receive this video clip. If the maid is not interested in the job, just leave don’t create scene here,” one more netizen added.

