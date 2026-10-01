Domestic Helpers | 2 m read

Woman, 76, charged after reversing car into helper, slapping her more than 10 times

Anna Maria Romero | October 1, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 76-year-old woman was charged in court earlier this week for repeated incidents of physical and verbal abuse toward a domestic helper she employed. Tay Seok Kheng, who faces a total of 13 charges, is said to have slapped the helper numerous times. Additionally, on one occasion, the elderly woman allegedly reversed her car towards the helper. On Sep 29, she was charged with 10 counts of assault, using criminal force against the helper, and performing a rash act that endangered the helper’s safety, according to reporting from Mothership.

The abuse is said to have begun on Oct 27, 2024, when Tay allegedly pinched the helper on her hand. The employer did so again twice in March 2025, once at a market in Ang Mo Kio on March 5, and another time the following day. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Two days later, on Mar 8, Tay was driving her car at a multi-storey carpark in Yishun Avenue 1, with the helper standing nearby. The elderly woman is said to have put her vehicle in reverse and then driven toward the helper. This is the basis of the rash act charge against Tay.

On the same day, Tay reportedly abused the helper verbally, as well as slapped her and pulled her hair. Tay allegedly slapped the helper three times the following day. The first incident occurred at 8:00 am in the lift in a block at Yishun. In the second incident, Tay allegedly struck the helper on her face with slippers while they were again in the lift at around 12:00 noon, and at 5:30 pm, the elderly woman slapped the helper again.

Two days later, she reportedly pinched and slapped the helper again, and on March 12, hit the helper on the head with her walking stick. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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