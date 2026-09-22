Domestic Helpers | 2 m read

Plumber, 65, sneaks into Telok Kurau house to assault & steal from helper who broke up with him

Anna Maria Romero | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old Singaporean man who had broken into the home and assaulted a domestic helper pleaded guilty to five charges on Sept 18. According to reporting from Shin Min Daily News, the man, Chua Kok Poi, had worked as a plumber at a home in Telok Kurau, where the helper was working. She had been his former girlfriend who broke up with him after her employment contract was done and was preparing to go back to her home country.

It appears that Chua could not accept that she was ending their relationship. At around 10:00 pm on March 21, he scaled a wall and entered the home without permission from the homeowners. He then went into the woman’s bedroom. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The helper, who was already asleep when Chua entered her room, woke up to find him on top of her. The report says that he hit her on the chest, slammed her head on the floor, and pulled her hair. Aside from the assault, the plumber is said to have taken S$150 in cash from the helper, as well as three mobile phones: a Samsung A20 phone, a Realme Note 50, and an iPhone 13. The total value of the stolen items is S$1,300.

After the assault, the woman sustained a bruise on her scalp and suffered from pain in her head and chest. On Friday, the charges that Chua pleaded guilty to included voluntarily causing hurt, theft, and house-breaking. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. His sentence will be handed down on Oct 1.

His lawyer told the court that Chua has returned all the items he stole on the evening he broke into the Telok Kurau residence, adding that he is cooperating fully with the authorities and is willing to compensate the woman for the medical expenses.

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