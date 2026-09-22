Singapore man, 65, a plumber, assaults maid in Telok Kurau after she breaks up with him before returning to home country

SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old plumber pleaded guilty to five charges after breaking into a private home in Telok Kurau and assaulting a domestic worker.

The case was adjourned to Oct 1 for sentencing, while the accused remains on S$20,000 bail.

The woman had planned to return to her home country after her employment contract ended and decided to end their relationship.

A 65-year-old plumber pleaded guilty to five charges after entering a Telok Kurau home and assaulting a domestic worker.

The man, identified in reports as Cai Guopei, had been in a relationship with the woman. She planned to return to her home country after her employment contract ended and decided to also end the relationship.

The incident happened between 10 pm on March 21 and 5 am on March 22, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Sept 20).

He entered the home during the night

Cai climbed over the residence’s wall and entered the domestic worker’s bedroom. She woke after hearing the disturbance and found him on top of her.

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Cai pulled the maid’s hair, struck her head against the floor and removed some of her clothing before assaulting her. She later went to hospital, where doctors found bruising on her scalp.