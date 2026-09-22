Woman assaulted by man at night
Singapore man, 65, a plumber, assaults maid in Telok Kurau after she breaks up with him before returning to home country
Summary
A 65-year-old plumber pleaded guilty to five charges after entering a Telok Kurau home and assaulting a domestic worker.
The woman had planned to return to her home country after her employment contract ended and decided to end their relationship.
The case was adjourned to Oct 1 for sentencing, while the accused remains on S$20,000 bail.
SINGAPORE: A 65-year-old plumber pleaded guilty to five charges after breaking into a private home in Telok Kurau and assaulting a domestic worker.
The man, identified in reports as Cai Guopei, had been in a relationship with the woman. She planned to return to her home country after her employment contract ended and decided to also end the relationship.
The incident happened between 10 pm on March 21 and 5 am on March 22, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Sept 20).
He entered the home during the night
Cai climbed over the residence’s wall and entered the domestic worker’s bedroom. She woke after hearing the disturbance and found him on top of her.
Cai pulled the maid’s hair, struck her head against the floor and removed some of her clothing before assaulting her. She later went to hospital, where doctors found bruising on her scalp.
The five charges include breaking into the home, intentionally causing hurt and theft. Cai pleaded guilty to the charges.
The case also raises a basic point about relationships: ending one doesn't give anyone the right to control or hurt the other person.
Defence points to his past conduct
Cai had earlier told the court that the woman had accepted his marriage proposal. He also said he had spent a considerable amount of money on her.
Cai’s lawyer said Cai had no previous criminal record and cooperated fully with investigators. The defence also said he had returned all the items involved in the theft.
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The lawyer described the offences as an attempt to save the relationship during a period of desperation. The prosecution asked the court to impose a jail sentence.
Sentencing will take place in October
Cai has offered to pay the woman’s medical expenses. The judge gave him time to arrange the compensation before sentencing.
The case has been adjourned to Oct 1. Cai is currently out on S$20,000 bail.
Whatever the history between two people, a breakup still means one person has chosen to leave. Respecting that choice is the only sensible way forward.