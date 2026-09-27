Domestic Helpers | 3 m read

Domestic helper stays overnight at relative’s home on rest day — Singapore employer asks if it is allowed

Yoko Nicole Villarin | September 27, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A Singapore employer who occasionally allowed her domestic helper to spend the night at the home of the helper’s sister-in-law, who is also a domestic helper, has started wondering whether she may have unknowingly breached Ministry of Manpower (MOM) rules. The employer said she had never thought much of the arrangement because the helper was off duty and was staying with a family member. But after coming across information suggesting that domestic helpers are required to live at their employer’s registered residential address, she began questioning whether she should have allowed the overnight stays in the first place. Posting on Reddit’s r/askSingapore, she explained that her helper’s sister-in-law works for an employer who owns two properties. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The sister-in-law apparently stays in the second apartment after completing her work at her employer’s home. “I’m a bit confused and wondering if what I’ve allowed is actually not permitted. For those who employ helpers, how strictly is this interpreted? Is a helper allowed to occasionally spend the night at a relative/friend’s place, particularly if the employer has agreed to it?” “Or is she technically required to sleep at her registered employer’s address every night? Do you allow your helper to stay out during PH or OFF days?” The employer stressed that she was not looking for a way around the rules. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “Not trying to find loopholes. I genuinely only just realised there might be an issue and would rather understand the rules properly.” ‘I wouldn't recommend it’ In the comments, several commenters said they believed the arrangement was generally acceptable, particularly because the helper was not working at the other apartment.

“I think that MOM rule is to avoid or stop employers from sending the helper to work in another household, a bit different from your context. Anyway, just my guess, I may be wrong,” one user wrote. Another commented, “I think as long as she's not doing work at another residence, it is ok. The rule is to avoid the employer abusing and overworking the helper by getting them to work multiple households.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third commenter compared it to an NS serviceman booking out on his off day, writing, “Treat it like an NS book out lor off day is her own time, you know where she's staying; she reports back on time. What's the problem? Not like she went AWOL. If still worried, just email MOM ask, they reply one.”

Others disagreed, saying it isn't allowed. One user said, “It is technically prohibited, but I can expect there to be exceptions if her primary residence is still your home.”

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They added, “I believe the rationale is to prevent Singapore's housing stock from being used up by domestic workers, i.e., rich people renting housing for their helpers, as well as to allow employers better oversight of their helpers given the legal responsibility employers have.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another added, “I wouldn't recommend allowing her to stay overnight outside. If your helper is happy and nothing happens, good. But if anything happens, there is a possibility that she blames you and you get into trouble.” According to the MOM’s website, migrant domestic workers can only reside and work for their employer at the residential address declared to MOM. If employers need their helper to care for a child or parent at a different residence, they must first notify MOM of the arrangement and ensure that the other residence provides suitable accommodation for the helper. Read also: ‘High demand, what can I say?’: Singapore man stunned after woman reveals he’s No.10 on her dating list