‘Why so many job ads in SG want 101 requirements but then still hide the salary range?’ — Jobseeker asks what’s with the HR pay secret

SINGAPORE: It’s 2025! — Even robots are already flipping veggie burgers for dining customers, and then you have ChatGPT writing resumes for job seekers, and yet job listings still refuse to reveal the one thing applicants actually want to know: What’s the salary range?!

As one frustrated jobseeker on r/singaporejobs nailed it with this punchy post: “It’s 2025 and I’m still seeing [job] listings that ask for 101 requirements but don’t even mention the [offered] pay. Kinda frustrating when you invest time applying and later realise it’s way below expectations.”

The Reddit thread then exploded with relatable stories, workarounds, and rants about what many call a persistent bug in the local hiring culture: Information asymmetry. Simply put, companies know the salary, but you don’t. And that imbalance works in their favour. Here’s how:

“If they’re not transparent about the pay, then they WILL lowball you!”

Multiple commenters didn’t sugarcoat their opinions:

“So they can be slimy and lowball people.”

“It’s to lowball applicants. Employer’s advantage in the market.”

“If they’re not transparent about the pay, it only means one thing: they WILL lowball you!”

One Redditor theorised a more cunning reason: “They’re underpaying current staff. If they post new ranges, everyone will ask for a raise.”

Another commenter shared a practical approach for interviews by telling the interviewer, “Since the range is not stated, I looked into the role and scope. The range was about XXXX. I think it will be fair for you to let me know your range before I tell you my expected salary.”

Mic drop! That’s salary negotiation with finesse.

If your “expected salary” is lower than HR’s budget, they score!

While job seekers are asked to submit their “expected salary,” companies often already have a budget range set aside, but they just don’t want to share it. Why is that, you may ask?

Because if your “expected salary” is lower than HR’s budget, they score! As one commenter explained: “HR already has the salary budget assigned. If they find applicants who put expected salary below the budget, it contributes to their work performance.”

Translation: Lowballing isn’t just opportunistic — it’s incentivised.

“If you’re good enough, salary will catch up very fast!”

Not all Redditors are against the status quo, though, as one said: “If you are good enough, the salary will catch up very fast! But if you’re average, they’ll keep you underpaid.”

Others, however, argue that this “wait for your reward” narrative only benefits employers — especially in an environment where rejection letters are rarer than a full MRT seat during peak hour.

“We can’t even get them to do the bare minimum of responding… just radio silence,” one complained.

“MyCareersFuture already mandates a salary range. We need that everywhere!”

There’s growing support for policies requiring mandatory salary ranges in job listings — like in parts of the US, as one comment from SG also highlighted that, “MyCareersFuture already mandates a salary range. We need that everywhere!”

And until legislation catches up, “I only apply for jobs at companies that show a salary range. I just skip those that don’t.”

Red flag alert!

So job listings that demand “superstar” talent with 10+ skills, three languages, and five years of experience but hide salary are seen by most job seekers, well, at least on Reddit, as a red flag or even a red banner flashing with red neon lights!

With that, as global hiring standards evolve, perhaps it’s also time for Singapore’s job market to move up a step, with greater transparency leading the way for all Singaporeans alike.

Read related: ‘Job offer with only $100 increment in Singapore?’ — Jobseeker asks if he should accept the offer because it’s a ‘permanent position’