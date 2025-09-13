‘Job offer with only $100 increment in Singapore?’ — Jobseeker asks if he should accept the offer because it’s a ‘permanent position’

SINGAPORE: Would you switch jobs for a “permanent” role with just a S$100 bump in salary… even if it comes with fewer leave days, longer working hours, and more uncertainty than comfort? Well, that’s exactly the career curveball one Singaporean jobseeker is currently grappling with, as shared in a post on r/askSingapore: “I received an offer for a permanent role with no initial salary increase,” he explained. “I tried to negotiate, highlighting my relevant experience, but the HR mentioned they could only offer an additional S$100. They emphasised that it’s a permanent position, suggesting it’s better than my current contract role.”

“$3 more per day? No, thanks!”

Let’s break it down. His current contract job gives him:

6 more annual leave days

1 month confirmed bonus

Shorter weekly working hours (thanks to a longer lunch break)

Same WFH (work from home) arrangement, except one day less

In comparison, the permanent role offers:

Just S$100 more monthly (a mere S$1.25/hour, assuming 6 more hours a week)

Bonus possibilities of up to 2 months — but only if performance justifies it

A company “quite known”, but also one that’s reportedly undergoing layoffs in the US

To that, one Redditor didn’t hold back his words: “$3 more per day? No, thanks!”

Another put it in numbers: “Extra $1.2K a year for 6 days less of leave. That’s about S$200 per day or S$25 per hour. You’re still not getting much.”

“A permanent role doesn’t mean anything to me…”

“A permanent role doesn’t mean anything to me. Companies can still terminate based on your contract,” another Redditor wrote.

“Imagine how they’re treating current staff if HR can’t even make a better offer to new hires,” added another.

“Unless it’s in writing, assume nothing…”

Some netizens were more analytical than emotional. One suggested:

“If your contract role doesn’t provide bonuses, and perm gives AWS + 2-months variable, that’s like a 25% increment.” But they also warned that: “Performance bonuses are never guaranteed. Unless it’s in writing, assume nothing.”

“Use LinkedIn to ask existing employees about company culture…”

“You can keep the perm role, but ask to increase your salary and match your current leave to hop over,” one advised.

“Use LinkedIn to ask existing employees about company culture. I’ve done it. People do reply,” another added.

“$100 more but 6 leave days less? Do the math, bro…”

A permanent role in today’s economy isn’t always synonymous with stability — especially if the offer feels like a disguised downgrade.

So the final verdict from the Reddit crowd is a firm no — unless there’s more value than just a label. After all, as one user aptly put it: “$100 more but 6 leave days less? Do the math, bro.”

