SINGAPORE: How can Singapore have over 81,100 job vacancies and yet a growing number of fresh graduates still say they’re unemployed? It’s a mystery that has everyone scratching their heads. Well, according to Loo Cheng Chuan, a Singapore-based financial educator and entrepreneur, the answer is both simple and hard to swallow — Singaporeans just don’t like “non-glamorous” jobs.

In his latest 1M65 YouTube channel video, titled “The Surprising Reason for Singapore Graduate Unemployment,” Mr Loo recounts a recent encounter at a job fair held at the Institute for Lifelong Learning in Paya Lebar. One of the key organisers, a job recruiter for SBS Transit, told him: “We’ve got problems finding people [to be hired for jobs].”

And it’s not just SBS Transit. The issue cuts across multiple industries — from logistics and hospitality to security and manufacturing. The jobs are there, and in many cases, they even come with decent pay, training, and no prior experience required. But as Mr Loo says, Singaporeans, especially fresh grads, are giving these job offers the cold shoulder.

S$4.5K salary job offer, no experience needed… yet still no takers…

According to Q1 2025 figures from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore had 81,100 job vacancies. The overall unemployment rate stood at 2%, while resident unemployment was higher at 2.9% — quite high by Singapore’s usual standards.

And yet, Mr Loo says he’s constantly hearing from graduates complaining that they’ve “applied for jobs to 100 companies and only gotten two or three interviews.”

Here’s the catch: Many of the available jobs are in sectors deemed “unattractive” by young locals.

“Most Singaporeans don’t like F&B, logistics, transport, security jobs,” Mr. Loo explains. “Graduates prefer [to work] in glamorous companies like banks,” he added.

This glam-vs-grit mindset is creating a serious mismatch.

Even when job roles offer up to S$4,500 per month, like the SBS Transit’s bus captain positions, which come with additional bonuses, full training provided, and no experience needed, there are barely any takers.

Other examples Mr. Loo highlighted are:

SMRT Station Manager Fresh Graduate Role: S$3,400/month

Certis Security Officer: S$3,600/month

Certis Cash & Valuable Officer: S$3,540/month

Hospitality Front Desk / School Assistants / Warehouse Roles: S$2,400 – S$3,600/month are all open, but also ignored

are all open, but also ignored Aviation, laboratory, engineering, and manufacturing: S$2,200 – S$3,000/month, all are hiring, but still it’s left swiping on job portals

Also, while some job listings state “1 to 2 years of experience required”, recruiters often clarify that fresh grads are welcome to apply. But even then, locals shy away.

Social stigma and fear of the unglamorous

The root of the problem, Mr Loo says, is social stigma, unrealistic expectations, and a fear of the unglamorous.

“There’s a lot of reluctance among Singaporeans to take up this kind of job [because] it’s just not glam and not exciting.”

Fresh graduates want a starting salary of S$3,500 to S$4,000/month — which some of these jobs offer — but the industry they’re interested in seems to matter more than the paycheck.

Mr Loo then urges a mindset shift: “These are not usual times. In unusual times like this, just take up a job first, build experience, and then pivot.”

He suggests exploring career conversion programmes, traineeships, WSQ/SSG stackable certs, and shift-based roles to gain experience quickly and improve long-term job prospects.

Employers must also step up their game: “Show some kind of glam, career path, and progression…”

It’s not just job seekers who need to adapt. Mr Loo points out that employers must also step up their game.

“You need to show some kind of glam, career path, and progression,” he advised. “Make the job more attractive.”

This doesn’t mean sugar-coating the work. It just means painting a realistic yet compelling picture of growth, dignity, and purpose — even in roles that involve uniforms, night shifts, or manual labour.

Don’t let glamour block your growth and survival

Let’s face it: Not everyone lands a cushy desk job straight out of school. Sometimes, the best growth starts in the most unattractive places, such as bus depots, warehouse floors, and hotel front desks. Nevertheless, it’s still work, — honest, necessary work. And someone’s got to do it.

So if you’re a fresh grad still waiting for that dream offer, maybe it’s time to look sideways, not just upwards. A particular job might not match your degree for the moment, but, temporarily, until you get a better job offer later, it will teach you discipline, teamwork, and resilience — all of which employers love.

As Mr Loo said, “Go where the opportunity exists for now, and pivot later.”

Where to start looking for jobs

And if you’re wondering where to find these underrated job opportunities, Mr. Loo has a practical suggestion:

“These are some of the places [to apply for these jobs]: Just go to Indeed or MOM, [and look at] some of the labour job listings. Companies like SBS and SMRT — lots of jobs available there. There are also many jobs available at MyCareersFuture.sg.”

So, before you complain that there’s nothing out there — start clicking. Your next move might be waiting in the least expected place.

Watch the full video and hear it for yourself directly from Mr Loo Cheng Chuan, the man himself, below:

In other news, one jobless Singaporean didn’t just apply for jobs and wait around for a callback for interviews either — he just drove straight into a job opportunity instead.

A former FAANG marketer (that’s Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google for those Googling right now) went viral after turning his Grab car into a mobile résumé, complete with scannable LinkedIn and CV links on the back of his passenger’s seat.

Maybe it’s time for jobless fresh grads to also take a page from his playbook — or at least a QR code from his headrest.

