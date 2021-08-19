“Why should I signal?” Maserati joining main road from filter lane at Simei, almost causes chain collision

Singapore — A road user took to social media to complain about a Maserati driver filtering into a main road without signalling and later calling a fellow motorist “dumb” for confronting him.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident on Wednesday (Aug 18) with the caption “What do you think of this?”

The post noted that the Maserati Levante driver joined the main road from a filter lane and did not signal, thus cutting the vehicle recording the scene with a dashboard camera.

The video showed the Maserati entering the main road, getting close to the camcar on the adjoining lane.

“When confronted some traffic lights ahead, I was pissed off when he scolded me stupid dumb ass why should I signal,” wrote Mr Tan, who shared the incident.

Mr Tan added, “Just too bad that my car cam setting was mute from the day I installed.”

The incident happened on Aug 8 at around 7 am along Simei Road.

According to a comment on the post, a chain collision almost occurred following what happened.

“I was coincidentally behind cam car. Cam car performed sudden brake. Caused me to sudden brake. The car behind me also sudden brake. Five cars had to sudden brake because of one inconsiderate (driver),” wrote Facebook user Home Wtravel.

Netizens also highlighted the importance of signalling when changing lanes. “It’s good such videos are posted because a lot of people just think don’t signal is very trivial. I seriously hope the authority increases the fine,” said Facebook user Wee Hong Ng.

Meanwhile, others noted that the cam car driver could have slowed down beforehand. “The cam driver knows very well the Maserati is filtering in, and why can’t you just slow down and allow him. Need patience, my friend,” said Facebook user Max Maran. /TISG

