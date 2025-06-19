‘Why do people in SG still look down on certain jobs?’ man asks in viral post

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently went on social media to ask why some jobs are still looked down on, especially those outside the conventional white-collar path.

In a post on r/askSingapore, he shared his thoughts and asked if it’s common for people, like family members or future in-laws, to see jobs such as “Grab drivers, van drivers, or delivery riders” as less respectable. He also wondered why there’s often an assumption that people in these roles “lack ambition” or are struggling financially.

He explained that in Singapore, many people seem stuck on a fixed idea of success, which usually involves getting a degree, working a 9-to-5 job, and applying for a BTO flat. But he questioned if it’s really such a bad thing to want a “slower-paced” life, or to pick a job based on how it makes you feel instead of trying to fit into society’s expectations.

He also pointed out that this kind of judgment isn’t just limited to drivers. It extends to retail assistants, restaurant workers, and anyone in jobs that don’t come with a clear title or career progression. He ended the post by wondering if this way of thinking is just something he’s noticed in his own circle, or if it’s a more common mindset across Singapore.

“We have had an irreversible brain drain since the 1980s.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporeans chimed in with their own experiences and views. Some agreed that there’s still a strong bias towards white-collar jobs, and shared how they or people they knew had faced judgment for working in roles seen as “less prestigious.”

One wrote, “As a cleaner, I experienced this firsthand, but what I cannot believe is the disrespect displayed to the elderly.”

Another commented, “Personally, I think society does do that to the drivers. I met a parent during a social gathering, and I made a comment about how I’m the Grab driver of the family, but somehow it came off wrong and was interpreted as ‘I’m a Grab driver’. The change on the parent’s face was so fast and sudden. I can definitely start to see some nostrils, even though I’m not short.

“I just thought to myself, heck it. Don’t need to clarify to such snobbish people. Let them think I’m a Grab driver. It’s a decent and legit job, no need to be snobbish because they got lucky in the lottery of life. So yeah, society does view drivers as such. It’s such a shame, really.”

Others felt that the stigma often comes from older generations or more traditional families who equate success with academic qualifications and corporate careers.

One shared, “In Japan, if one encounters a master craftsman for decades, everyone respects him for his expertise. Here in Singapore, if a parent encounters a craftsman with similar experience, they will point him out to the kid and say, ‘Don’t be like him…’ We have had an irreversible brain drain since the 1980s of technical experts, thanks to this dumb thinking.”

There were also users who said they actually admire people who don’t follow the usual 9-to-5 routine. For them, choosing a different path takes courage, especially in a society that often prizes conformity over individuality.

One user explained, “I admire them. It’s another level of grit and determination, considering the monetary benefits don’t often line up with the toll it takes on the person.”

“It’s unfortunate that the people surrounding you, or anyone for that matter, would be so bankrupt in their soul to have to measure people based on their kind of vocation.”

