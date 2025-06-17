‘Why is this allowed to happen, and why is there no enforcement?’ — Singaporean dismayed by the state of Lazarus Beach after migrant workers’ day-off gathering

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A local man who visited Lazarus Beach over the weekend said he was “dismayed” by the state of the area after large groups of migrant workers gathered there to unwind on their day off.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Monday (Jun 16), the man shared that he was initially happy to see many foreign domestic workers and labourers enjoying themselves by the sea. However, his sentiments changed when he saw the condition the beach was left in.

According to his post, snack wrappers and beer cans were scattered across the sand, with some even floating in the water. He also noted that public sinks were being used as ‘makeshift showers,’ while toilet floors, which were clean earlier in the day, had become slippery and grimy.

He further claimed that some individuals had trespassed onto private resort grounds. “I saw several of the men enter the private property of the resorts, get chased off by a helpless single staff member, only to return the instant she turns her back,” he wrote.

Another issue that particularly upset him was the fishing. “I saw men fishing and catching and keeping even baby fish—something local anglers advocate against because it destroys the sustainability of the hobby,” he said.

“Why is this allowed to happen, and why is there no enforcement?” he asked. “The sight of the once pristine and beautiful Lazarus beachfront was, for the weekend, turned into a sight of callous environmental destruction – and nothing was done to stop it.”

Despite his criticism, the man clarified that he was not against migrant workers using public spaces. “I have long advocated that they do need a day of rest, and places to be – I have zero issue with their congregation at hotspots like Paya Lebar, East Coast, Farrer Park, and whatnot. They are also people, and people need spaces and community. What I cannot accept is the STATE of how they leave these spaces and places. I think we need to take an honest look at their behaviour every Saturday/Sunday.”

“It’s infuriating, to say the least, that they’re not respecting the public spaces…”

In the discussion thread, one user said, “I’m with you on this. Groups of MW are always playing cricket in this open field every weekend, and they leave behind lots of trash.

I have reported on One Service and note that there are several cameras in the vicinity, but I’m not sure if any actions have been taken since you’ll almost always get the generic responses that they’ll look into it, and then a couple of days later, the case is closed. It’s infuriating, to say the least, that they’re not respecting the public spaces.”

Another suggested, “Report to Nparks. Suggest they deploy officers there to curb littering.”

A third stated, “Their numbers are large (e.g., all concentrated on Sun), and there’s a lack of enforcement here, so that’s what we get.”

However, not everyone agreed with the negative generalisations. One user stepped in to defend the migrant worker community, writing, “I actually saw most of them cleaning up at the end of the day. Collected their litter in a large plastic tarp and placed it next to the bin.”

