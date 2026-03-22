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Singapore News
2 min.Read

Why a fitness influencer left Dubai for Singapore, calling her old life “safe but suffocating”

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The author and fitness influencer Georgia Heins created a bit of a splash online when she announced in a March 17 video that she had moved to Singapore from Dubai two weeks ago.

Ms Heins, who originally hails from the United Kingdom, had particularly good timing, given the widening conflict in the Middle East since the bombing of Iran began on Feb 28. However, anyone who thinks this was the reason for her move can scroll back a bit and see that she already announced in late November that she was moving to the Little Red Dot.

Why Singapore?

In her recent video, she explained that many people have been asking her why she has chosen to live in Singapore.

“I always give them logical answers; the opportunity, the experience, the adventure, but that is not the truth. The truth is, I woke up one day, and I felt like I was living someone else’s life. Like I was on autopilot: wake up, open laptop, work, train, sleep, repeat. It was safe, predictable, and suffocating. And I just couldn’t anymore,” she said in her video.

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Ms. Heins went on to say that when she and her mother arrived last year for a holiday in Singapore, she had an “Aha” moment where she felt sure that she would move to the city-state.

“Every logical part of my brain screamed ‘Yes.’ And not one part said ‘No.’ No fear about making new friends or building a new routine, which is wild because usually my ADHD brain spirals at big changes, but there was this loud, clear voice that just said, ‘Yes. Do it. See what happens.”

She says she ended up moving her business armed with only “two suitcases and no plan,” but added that she feels more alive than ever, saying that since the move, she has felt like she’s woken up from sleep.

She added, “I moved because I needed to prove to myself that I could bet on myself. That I could trust my gut over the safe choice and build a life that I actually want, instead of the one that I was supposed to have.”

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While others might find that a move to Singapore would be surprising, given its reputation for being so safe to the point of being boring, Ms. Heins has another take.

She told The Independent Singapore, “I’ve actually found it to be the opposite – it’s calm, but still really energising in a way that lets you focus and build properly, which I love.”

When we asked her what’s next, she said, “I’m focused on expanding my brand and building a stronger community in the women’s health space – creating something that actually supports women long-term, not just quick fixes.”

Ms. Heins, whose book The Mindset Diet: Reframe your thinking and transform your body for good was published in January, has been based in Dubai since 2020, where she was a coach, entrepreneur, and content creator specialising in women’s fitness. The fitness approach she employs is “hormone-first, anti-restriction, and focused on food freedom – empowering women to break free from the endless Monday restart cycle for good.”

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As she says, “Your body isn’t broken. The advice is.” In other words, she isn’t just another protein girlie but actually talks about why carbs are essential. /TISG

Read also: Hong Kong couple spends over S$8,000 to leave Dubai amid bombings

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