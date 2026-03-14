// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, March 14, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Intl
2 min.Read

Hong Kong couple spends over S$8,000 to leave Dubai amid bombings

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

HONG KONG: After the United States and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28, hundreds of thousands of travelers were left stranded in the Middle East due to widespread flight disruptions and even damage to some airports.

As the conflict spread to other countries in the region, travelers have scrambled to get home, with some ending up shelling out large amounts to do so. For example, one couple ended up spending almost HK$50,000 (S$8,175) to leave Dubai, according to a South China Morning Post report from earlier this week.

It told the story of 35-year-year-old Yen Kwok, who, with her husband, had booked Emirates Airlines flights to and from Dubai from Feb 20 to March 1.

Unfortunately, the war interrupted their plans, and they found themselves stranded as their return flight was canceled.

What followed was a series of unfortunate events.

Ms. Kwok was able to get tickets from Dubai to Hong Kong for March 4. However, mental fatigue caused her to answer a form incorrectly, and she ended up accidentally cancelling the tickets. She said that the biggest mistake was made by Emirates when it refunded her newly-bought tickets. And when she and her husband booked a flight for March 5, it ended up being canceled.

See also  CIA unveils AI Super Sleuth to revolutionize intelligence gathering

Like other stranded travelers, they had to wait until the carrier cancelled a flight before they looked for new tickets, which were getting more expensive each time they checked.

After their March 5 flight was canceled, they looked again for tickets to return to Hong Kong, and found that there were no more seats in economy class “for days.”

They decided to buy business class seats, for which they were charged HK$48,000 (S$7,850) for two one-way tickets by Emirates. In addition to this, they had to pay another HK$6,000 (S$981) for hotel accommodations for their extended stay.

Ms. Kwok told SCMP that the extra funds they shelled out could have paid for another vacation.

Hongkongers in the Middle East

A March 11 report said that around 460 Hongkongers had left the Middle East, with some having received assistance from the government. Approximately 150 workers and residents remain in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. These individuals are said to be located in a secure area, the report added.

See also  China punishes NBA as crisis over democracy tweet deepens

Emirates Airlines is still flying every day from Dubai, and a direct flight to Hong Kong from Doha was also scheduled by Qatar Airways. /TISG

Read related: Airlines in Asia-Pacific raise fares as fuel costs go up due to Middle East war

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

You level up differently: Video from Indian expat exposes more challenging side of life in Singapore

An Indian woman describes the unglamorous side of living in Singapore, such as high rental costs, career pressures
Featured News

Raeesah Khan fallout deepens as Law Society initiates disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh

A case management is held behind closed doors.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

You level up differently: Video from Indian expat exposes more challenging side of life in Singapore

An Indian woman describes the unglamorous side of living in Singapore, such as high rental costs, career pressures

Singapore to have a nuclear power plant? Here’s what the government has to say

During a recent parliamentary discussion on energy issues, nuclear energy was once again brought up. The govern,ent stated that Singapore is seriously studying the possibilities of advanced nuclea...

Leong Mun Wai: When prices rise too fast, the young pay the highest price

reel on how high prices affect the young the most

Meals for helpers on their day off: Employer says it’s unnecessary, but others say offering food eases household tensions

A meal problem or a mindset problem? A case of expectations, limits, and everyday kindness in Singapore homes.

Business

Canadian Investor claims performance reviews ‘never’ mattered after mass corporate layoffs

SINGAPORE: After reports surfaced that around 600,000 employees had been swept up in major layoffs, Canadian investor Jim Chuong took to Instagram to remind everyone that performance reviews are me...

Gen Z discussion: Is leaving work on time a bad work ethic?

Does leaving work on time automatically mean someone is lazy or has a bad work ethic?

More fresh graduates in Singapore left without job offers, says PSP’s Stephanie Tan

"I am very concerned about the results of the latest graduate employment survey. The proportion of fresh graduates who have applied for but have yet to receive any full-time permanent job offers ha...

Daughter asks if 53-year-old mum can still get a job in Singapore? ‘I’m pretty desperate to help her’

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old daughter has turned to social media, overwhelmed and worried, after learning that her 53-year-old single mother has still not been able to find work since losing her job in...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //