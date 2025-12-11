‘When the blind one meets the deaf one’—Car hits cyclist who was on his handphone at Canberra Link, sparking netizen discussion

SINGAPORE: A collision between a car and a cyclist along Canberra Link on Dec 10 has triggered a wave of debate online, after footage showed the cyclist appearing to be distracted by his mobile phone at the moment of impact. The incident occurred at around 12:33 p.m. and involved a Singapore-registered Honda Vezel, which had its signal lights switched on as it attempted to turn.

In the video circulating online, the cyclist can be seen riding directly into the car’s path, seemingly unaware of his surroundings. His focus seemed to be fixed on his handphone, which he appeared to be using while cycling. The lack of attention left him unable to look before pedalling forward. It also prevented him from reacting in time, which resulted in the collision.

Online reactions reflect rising frustration

Netizens quickly weighed in, with reactions ranging from humorous to critical. One viewer summed up the situation with a sharp remark: “When the blind one meets the deaf one,” suggesting both parties could have paid more attention to their surroundings, though most felt the cyclist bore greater responsibility given his phone use.

Another comment dripped with sarcasm, providing a commentary on how careless cyclists can be when on the road: “Cyclists are always like the king of the road. They own the road, every car has to give way to them.”

Others honed in on the cyclist’s preoccupation with his phone. “Phone conversation is more important than life,” one user wrote dryly, pointing out the preventable nature of the incident. Another suggested half-jokingly that “[we] should get him a Bluetooth speaker,” highlighting the absurdity of multitasking so dangerously on the road.

A moment that highlights a larger issue

While the collision itself did not appear to be catastrophic, the public reaction shows the deeper issue over shared road spaces in Singapore, especially as cycling continues to grow in popularity. Many commenters felt this incident encapsulated a recurring problem: distracted cycling, unpredictable movement and insufficient adherence to traffic rules, all of which put both cyclists and drivers at risk.

These kinds of accidents show that road safety is a shared responsibility; cyclists, like motorists, must stay alert, obey traffic signals and avoid distractions. As videos like this circulate online, the hope is that they serve as cautionary tales rather than a reflection of an ongoing pattern.

Because ultimately, whether behind a wheel or on a bicycle, a moment of inattention can change everything.

