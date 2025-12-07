// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Raven QIU - COMPLAINT SINGAPORE
‘Zai uncle’ captures snake spotted near Marsiling coffeeshop, no injuries reported

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: Residents near Blk 211 Marsiling Crescent had a surprising visitor recently when a snake was spotted slithering near a coffeeshop. The sighting caused a brief stir among those who were present, but it was thanks to the quick action of a member of the public, who was an uncle who didn’t hesitate to step in, that the situation was safely and quickly resolved.

The uncle was seen calmly grappling the snake with his bare hands and managed to secure it before it could harm anyone. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the snake was later removed from the area.

The unusual encounter, with the power of social media, quickly and inevitably made its way online. This drew plenty of reactions, ranging from amused to curious responses.

Some felt the snake should have been left alone, with one commenting, “Should let her go back to ground, supposed to be.” Another joked that the sighting might be a sign of good luck: “It’s time to buy TOTO.”

See also  Singapore Police Force greets everyone a Merry Christmas with viral music video

Many were impressed by the uncle’s bravery, with one amused user praising him: “Omg this guy really zai.”

But others couldn’t help noticing something else entirely: his cigarette. One commenter cheekily pointed out, “Uncle, no smoking in coffee shop hor…”

While snake encounters are uncommon in residential areas, NParks advises the public to keep a safe distance and avoid handling wildlife. In this case, residents were fortunate that the daring uncle took control of the situation quickly and calmly.

What could have been a scary moment at a neighbourhood coffeeshop instead became one of those uniquely Singapore stories. It was equal parts surprising, funny, and full of community spirit, fuelled by reactions of people who, after knowing that no one was harmed, made light of the situation to help break the ice.

Read also: Black spitting cobra sighting at Sembawang playground sparks concern among netizens

