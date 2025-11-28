Black spitting cobra sighting at Sembawang playground sparks concern among netizens

SINGAPORE: A routine morning in Sembawang turned tense on Nov 26, after a child spotted a black snake beneath a playground bench. This has since raised concerns about safety for both residents and community animals in the area.

According to MS News, the sighting took place around 10 a.m. at the playground near Block 366 Sembawang Crescent. The child snapped a picture, which was later shared on Facebook. The image shows a long, dark-coloured snake coiled under a bench, blending into the shadows.

Online, several commenters quickly identified it as a black spitting cobra — a venomous species native to Singapore.

Residents worry for children and community cats

The Facebook post asked for help to alert the authorities about the sighting. MS News added that “countless reports” of cobras appearing in the neighbourhood were heard, adding that the proximity of the playground to a canal makes such encounters more likely.

NParks were apparently alerted, but the officers were unable to locate the snake when they followed up.

Netizens weigh in: Worry, urgency, and frustration

The comments that surfaced online captured a mix of concern, urgency and frustration — revealing how residents feel about wildlife sightings in urban spaces.

Some urged immediate intervention, with one person insisting, “Must inform the Town Council to take the necessary action.” This reflects a belief that municipal authorities can — and should — manage wildlife encounters, even though experts often emphasise that snakes are part of the natural ecosystem and not something that can be “removed” on demand.

Other netizens felt the situation needed specialist involvement, urging, “Can someone please call ACRES?”

Furthermore, safety concerns were also a recurring theme. One netizen noted, “Oh no… if it’s full black, it’s most likely a cobra. Safety for cats and people.” The mention of both cats and humans highlights how wildlife sightings stir worry not only for children but also for the neighbourhood’s well-known community animals, which many residents feel protective toward.

There were also individuals trying to help identify the species, with one netizen saying, “I could be wrong, but that looks like a cobra. We do have native spitting cobras.”

Some comments pointed toward formal escalation, such as one resident saying, “Better alert NParks, [since it’s] also dangerous to humans,” underscoring unease about how venomous snakes coexist within densely populated areas.

Taken together, the comments reveal a community that is anxious but proactive — one that wants quick action, clearer protocols, and assurance that children, pets, and residents are safe.

What to do if you spot wildlife

According to Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (ACRES), most native wild animals spotted in Singapore — including snakes — should be left alone. Animals typically pass through urban areas without posing danger unless they feel threatened. In fact, removing wild animals from their habitat is illegal for most species.

However, if the animal appears injured, sick, or in distress, ACRES recommends calling their Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783 7782. Callers should do the following:

Describe the animal’s appearance, size, colour, and distinctive features.

Explain any visible injuries.

Mention whether other animals (such as cats or dogs) are nearby.

Send a photo via text to assist the rescue team.

These steps allow officers to properly assess the situation without putting anyone at risk.

Balancing caution with calm

While the thought of a cobra at a playground can be alarming, experts emphasise that snakes generally avoid humans and prefer to stay hidden. Residents are encouraged to stay alert, supervise young children and pets, and keep a safe distance when wildlife is spotted.

For now, Sembawang residents should remain cautious and keep an eye out not just for their own safety; community strays and wildlife that share the neighbourhood should be kept safe, too.

