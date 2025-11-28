Miss Universe co-owner Rocha Cantú charged in Mexico with trafficking and organised crime, deepening turmoil for pageant

INTERNATIONAL: The Miss Universe Organisation, already battling one of the messiest public crises in its recent history, is facing yet another blow. Mexican businessman Rocha Cantú, one of the pageant’s major financial backers, has been formally charged in Mexico with a string of serious offences, including drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, illicit fuel distribution, and participation in organised criminal activity.

According to Latin Times, the charges, confirmed this week by federal prosecutors, have sent fresh shockwaves through an organisation that has only just wrapped up a deeply controversial pageant in Bangkok — one marked by public resignations, accusations of rigged judging and widespread concerns about transparency.

A major investor now at the centre of a multinational criminal probe

According to court documents reported by Mexican media, investigators believe Rocha Cantú was tied to a years-long, complex criminal network that allegedly operated behind the façade of legitimate businesses.

Authorities claim the operation involved buying fuel illegally from Guatemala and smuggling it into Mexico, where it was altered to mask its origin before being sold through front companies linked to him. Investigators also allege the same network was involved in obtaining firearms and supplying them to criminal groups in multiple states, as reported by Latin Times.

Rocha Cantú is said to have entered a witness-cooperation agreement shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Analysts say that this move suggests he may be preparing to testify against other figures in the network in exchange for reduced penalties.

Neither he nor the Miss Universe Organisation has issued a public statement so far.

Miss Universe already under fire — and this makes things worse

The timing could not be more damaging for the Miss Universe brand.

Even before the legal bombshell, the organisation was already in the middle of fierce scrutiny following its 2025 pageant in Bangkok. The competition had barely begun when judges began resigning publicly, claiming interference in the results.

The controversy intensified after Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch was crowned Miss Universe 2025, prompting whispers of internal politics, as well as louder accusations online.

Backstage, contestants reportedly staged quiet acts of protest, while social media lit up with criticism about the pageant’s governance, finances and alleged lack of transparency. A last-minute change of chief executive just days before the event only added to suspicions of internal power struggles.

With Rocha Cantú now facing charges tied to organised crime, observers say the organisation is stepping into uncharted territory. While Miss Universe has survived scandals before, insiders note that this is different — it directly concerns one of its owners, raising fresh questions about how the pageant is funded, who controls it, and whether its leadership can regain the public’s trust.

Netizens react: ‘If only people knew the darkness…’

The news spread quickly across pageant communities online, where reactions ranged from disbelief to grim “finally, the truth comes out” commentary.

One fan reflected on how the Bangkok pageant changed their perceptions entirely: “I feel so bad. Early on, before the pageant, in the heat of Nawat and Miss Mexico’s issue, I always thought Nawat was the problem because he is disrespectful towards the ladies… But after the announcement of winners, I realised he was not the problem nor the root of it at all, it was Raul.”

Others speculated about the broader implications of the allegations, with one user writing: “It seems he is [maybe] using the Miss Universe Organisation to smuggle and launder money.”

Another comment took a more sombre tone: “If only people knew the darkness in these beauty pageants…”

With the criminal probe now unfolding, many fans fear this may just be the beginning of deeper revelations about the organisation’s inner workings.

A beauty empire at a crossroads

Between public criticism, backstage upheaval and now a major ownership scandal, Miss Universe faces one of the biggest reputation tests in its decades-long history.

Whether the organisation can stabilise, reform and regain trust remains to be seen — but for now, the glow of the crown is competing with a growing cloud of controversy.

