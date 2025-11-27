// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
FB screengrab/ Miss Universe
Walkouts, resignations, falls & an arrest: This year’s Miss Universe is unusually controversial & chaotic

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Many people believe that Miss Universe, along with beauty contests in general, should be done away with as a relic of a bygone era, though some Southeast Asian countries still take it more seriously than others (*coughs delicately in Philippines*). This year, however, the pageant has been more controversial than ever—with a hosting scandal, resignations, and, most recently, an arrest.

Here’s how the events unfolded:

The problems began earlier this month when a walkout took place during the Miss Universe Sashing Ceremony in Bangkok, which hosted the finals on Nov 21 (Friday). Nawat Itsaragrisil, the chairman of the Miss Universe Thailand Host Committee, confronted Miss Universe Mexico Fatima Bosch, who ended up winning the pageant.

Mr Nawat publicly called Ms Bosch, who had refused to post promotional content for Thailand, a “dumbhead.” This resulted in the contestant, along with several others, including the outgoing Miss Universe, walking out in solidarity.

Calling him out later in a social media post for his disrespect, Ms Bosch wrote, “No one has the right to silence us.”

“I believe the world needs to hear and see this, because we are all empowered women. If something costs you your dignity, you need to walk away,” she added.

And then on Nov 18, a few days before the final ceremony, not one but two of the eight judges quit. The French-Lebanese musician Omar Harfouch announced over Instagram that he had left the panel due to a “secret vote” that had pre-determined the pageant’s winner. Later, the French footballer Claude Makelele also quit the final jury.

The contest’s organisers denied Mr Harfouch’s allegations.

The events leading up to the finals were marked by falls—including one that needed hospitalisation—controversies involving Miss Palestine, Miss Israel, and Miss Chile, who had pretended to snort white powder from her arm.

On Nov 25, Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yacé, who had finished in the top five, also stepped down, announcing that she was cutting ties with Miss Universe. She relinquished her title as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

This took place after Miss Universe Organisation owner Raul Rocha had said in a livestream that Ms Yacé could not win the pageant as her Côte d’Ivoire passport required visas to enter 175 countries, making travel difficult.

“She’s going to be the Miss Universe who spent a whole year in an apartment because of the cost of the visa process with lawyers. Some of them require six months’ notice. The year’s already gone, right?” he said.

This prompted public criticism from yet another candidate, Guadeloupe’s Ophély Mézino, who accused the pageant of discrimination against women from developing countries.

In the latest scandal, Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, a co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, was issued a warrant of arrest by a Thai court on Wednesday (Nov 26) as part of a fraud case. Ms Jakrajutatip had been charged with fraud and released on bail in 2023. She is currently at large and was not present at the recent Ms Universe ceremonies in Bangkok. /TISG

Miss Universe Singapore calls for 'mutual respect' after fellow contestant was allegedly called 'dumb' by host company chairman

