‘What should I do?’: Employer seeks advice after maid’s work standards drop three months in

SINGAPORE: After noticing a steady drop in her domestic helper’s work standards just three months into the job, a Singaporean employer took to social media to ask netizens for advice.

In her post in the ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid/Domestic Helper’ Facebook group, the employer said the helper made a strong first impression.

During the first month, when the house required extensive cleaning, she wrote that the helper was “really hardworking,” putting in long hours to scrub, clean, and organise the home until it was thoroughly done.

The employer added that the helper was given generous rest, including about two hours of nap time in the afternoon and roughly 10 hours of sleep at night, from 9:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

However, once the initial heavy cleaning was completed, the employer said the situation began to change.

With daily tasks reduced to basic maintenance, cleaning, and occasional cooking, she claimed the helper’s effort also declined. “Recently, I found out the house is not well cleaned,” the employer wrote.

She also said that the helper now appears eager to clock out of her duties earlier in the day, saying the helper “tends to go for her afternoon break a bit earlier.”

Evenings, according to the employer, have become a sore point too. From “around 8 p.m. onwards,” the helper reportedly retreats to her room, where she lies on the bed and spends time on her phone.

“I talked to her [about it], but she told me there is nothing else to do, so she just sits down,” she continued, adding, “What should I do?”

“Give feedback to her and be specific.”

In the comments, some suggested that her helper might be feeling “homesick.”

One asked, “Did it occur to you that your helper might be homesick? If she has been doing well for the past few months and there are sudden changes, the possibility that she’s homesick is high. I’m referring to her taking early rests and using her phone. I would suggest asking her about her emotional well-being.”

Another recommended that she communicate her concerns directly to her helper.

“If you find your house not well cleaned, give feedback to her and be specific,” they said. “I’m not an employer who must always see my helper busy. In corporate, we have bosses who ‘reward’ fast work with more work. This isn’t my style, but if I’m not satisfied with something, I don’t keep quiet. Be direct — not necessarily abrasive.”

A third, however, advised her to terminate the contract. “She should be on the first flight back to her home country. Took the job just for the sake of having a job — dishonest and cannot be trusted. Feedback to MOM, leave your contact, and be a referee so future employers will call you for feedback on this lazy maid!”

In such cases, the Ministry of Manpower encourages employers to have open and honest conversations with their maids about their daily schedules.

If a maid is struggling to complete her tasks, employers are encouraged to check in with her and find out if anything is troubling her.

Small gestures of care can also make a difference. If she is missing her family, employers can encourage her to call home or write a letter to stay connected.

