‘What players/coaches in the history of tennis do you think changed the game and why?’ Redditor asks

By Aiah Bathan

This season, tennis fans are being treated to great matches. There have been lots of events, from smaller tournaments to the big Grand Slams, and the athletes are working  hard to win titles and make a name for themselves. 

Looking back, a curious Redditor asked: “What players/coaches in the history of tennis do you think changed the game and why?” 

This sparked an interesting discussion as other Redditors expressed their thoughts and opinions.

One Redditor shared: “Tsitsipas and his dad-never let your dad be your coach.” Another Redditor replied: “Aren’t they also the reason why on-court coaching was allowed eventually? You can say that they changed the game in a big way.” 

A tennis fan commented: “Tsitsipas and his dad blatantly cheating caused the rule change allowing courtside coaching… Tennis used to be the only sport where you were completely alone. I feel like it’s lost something.” 

Another Redditor stated: “I think some players represent a Great Leap Forward that others catch up to. I think Borg was one, Lendl may have been one, and Federer was a huge one. I think you can argue that there are, of course, other players that represent developments in the style, Agassi being an example, and I think it should also be noted that these players aren’t necessarily always the most successful players ever, just ones that moved the sport forward that others then chased… Technology has really been the biggest driver of change, though.” 

One more Redditor said: Chris Evert… She was the first great player to use a two-handed backhand, emphasize athletic training, and play something resembling the modern baseline game.” 

The Evert fan added: “Almost literally every great before her, man or woman, played one-handed backhand and a serve and volley dominant game… Ivan Lendl has said Evert was a bigger influence on him than Connors and Borg… And Lendl, Connors, and especially Borg rate quite highly in this regard as well.” A Redditor replied to this comment and argued: “Martina Navratilova was the first female tennis player to emphasize athletic training (cross training, weights, etc.). Chris Evert followed once she was getting routinely beaten by the more athletic Navratilova. Look at pictures of them from the 80s. Martina is ripped with bulging veins in her arms and legs.” 

More names were mentioned, especially for their contribution to the coaching scene in tennis. 

“Cahill on the coaching side, most definitely… I’m actually quite curious to see who Sinner’s team replace him with,” commented a fan.

“Richard Williams. The only coach who has brought two very different sisters to multiple grand slam status and the World Number One ranking,” commented another.

