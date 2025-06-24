Tuesday, June 24, 2025
29.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com/milanocortina2026
Sports
2 min.Read

‘What do you hope to see done at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in 2026?’ Redditor asks

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

MILANO-CORTINA, ITALY: Fans all around the world are looking forward to the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano-Cortina in Italy. This event, showcasing winter sports, will bring people together to celebrate sportsmanship, culture, and tradition.

A Redditor started a discussion on Reddit asking, “What do you hope to see done at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in 2026?” 

A few netizens expressed their expectations for the opening ceremony, specifically regarding the availability of proper equipment. One Redditor stated: “Proper country placard bearers. Sorry, I know this is minor, but since Vancouver 2010, none of the games have had proper signage. Maybe Beijing 2022 came close.” 

Another Redditor remarked: “A proper Olympic torch. Beijing’s was underwhelming. Doesn’t have to be like Sydney’s, London’s or Paris’s, just enough to be like ‘yip, torch’.”

Moreover, some netizens hoped for a rich display of Italian culture. A Redditor commented: “I hope to see some great Italian artists present their artwork and songs during the Milan opening ceremony.” Another commenter responded: “Italy is full of wonderful singers. Their Sanremo Festival is an example of it.” 

See also  FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup returns to Singapore; free entry for fans on the first two days

One said: “Parade of Nations + seeing the culture of Milan and Cortina represented during the ceremonies,” “Being Italian myself, I want to see a glorious showcase of Italian culture and our history. That is basically what I’m hoping for,” said another. A third added: “I hope they don’t only focus on the cultural aspects that everybody knows about Italy (Colosseum, seaside, sculture and paintings, which will 100% be there) but also focus on the often forgotten Alpine traditions and culture. That would also fit the theme of the Games, and I think that many of us who don’t come from mainstream regions could also relate to it!” 

One more netizen remarked about the ticket prices for the event and commented: “I would hope that they make it affordable to buy a ticket, so it is not just the uber wealthy who can enjoy the ceremony!” 

Updates on the 2026 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)  confirmed that Russia will be banned from participating in both men’s and women’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics. This decision continues the suspension that began in 2022, when Russian and Belarusian teams were barred from international hockey events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Read more here.

See also  Online GE Chatter: School discourages political talk, PSP in West Coast "impressive", and PAP poster fumble

The event will also be the swan song for figure skater Kaori Sakamoto, who plans to end her competitive career after the 2026 Winter Olympics. The athlete revealed that she wishes to stay involved in the figure skating world as a coach. Read more here.

Hot this week

Lifestyle

Singaporeans debate ‘attractiveness’ of SG accent

SINGAPORE: When a local Reddit user asked, “Do people...
Singapore News

Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City top list of cities where residents are unlikely to leave; while Singapore ranks 3rd

SINGAPORE: A study published earlier this month shows Singapore...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Taipei, Ho Chi Minh City top list of cities where residents are unlikely to leave; while Singapore ranks 3rd

SINGAPORE: A study published earlier this month shows Singapore...

Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and ChatGPT are the most used genAI tools in Singapore workplaces

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are...

Singaporean upset over commuter using phone on bus loudly

SINGAPORE: Exasperated by the loud volume at which a...

Man shocked that chain’s burger sets cost S$25-S$30, but others tell him it may be due to outlet location

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to express...

Business

Airlines to face higher operating costs in the long term as route options shrink amid global conflict, analyst says

Airlines will be facing higher operating costs in the...

Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and ChatGPT are the most used genAI tools in Singapore workplaces

SINGAPORE: Microsoft Power Apps, Grammarly, and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are...

Info-Tech Systems files for Singapore listing, eyes HK and India expansion

SINGAPORE: Info-Tech System, a Singapore-headquartered software company, has submitted...

‘Yes, you can still become a millionaire even if you’re working 9 to 5’ — 30 y/o Singaporean shares how he got rich, yet...

SINGAPORE: In a city where hawker food costs about...

Singapore Politics

Jobless middle-aged PMET couple talk to Jamus Lim about difficulties of getting hired

SINGAPORE: In the course of carrying out house visits...

Seah Kian Peng nominated for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

SINGAPORE: Mr Seah Kian Peng will be nominated for...

Where’s Michael Thng? Commenters ask after WP announces CEC update

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party’s (WP) announcement of updates to...

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

© The Independent Singapore