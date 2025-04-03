‘Well said’ — Singaporeans approve Pritam Singh’s backing PM Wong’s call for unity amid Trump tariff uncertainties

He also noted that Singapore will not be imposing retaliatory tariffs.

“International trade and investments will suffer, and global growth will slow… we cannot expect that the rules, which protected small states, will still hold. I am sharing this with you so that we can all be mentally prepared, so that we will not be caught off guard. Let us not be lulled into complacency. The risks are real. The stakes are high,” he said, calling for Singaporeans to stay united in order to help the country to “hold its own in this troubled world”.

On Friday night (April 4), the Prime Minister remarked in a YouTube video that Mr Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement had “marked a seismic change in the global order” and warned that because of Singapore’s trade-reliant economy, it would be affected more than other countries.

Mr Trump said on April 2 that 10% would be imposed on most goods Singapore exports to the US. Many other countries face even higher tariffs.

While the Leader of the Opposition often does not see eye to eye with the Prime Minister, on this occasion, he did so.

SINGAPORE: After Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for unity in the wake of the United States President Donald Trump’s announcement of global tariffs, Pritam Singh wrote, “The PM is correct.”

Shortly afterwards, the leader of the Workers’ Party (WP), Mr Singh, published a social media post saying that in the face of these tariffs, Singapore would have to “remain nimble and fleet-footed, quickly adjusting our sails to new opportunities”.

On the Prime Minister’s “correct” response to the call for unity, Mr Singh wrote that this would require Singaporeans “to row in the same direction, more so as we enter another strait of uncharted waters”.

He underlined the WP’s belief that when all Singaporeans are represented in Parliament, the country’s unity is reflected.

“Unity in diversity, regardless of race or religion, is Singapore’s best response to an unknown future. It is for this very reason that the WP has long called for a rational and responsible opposition politics in this country we call home. That call continues to evolve with the importance of a loyal opposition—one that is loyal to Singapore,” he added.

In the light of the upcoming General Election, he pledged that the WP would “step up and do right by Singapore—together with all Singaporeans.”

Many commenters online praised both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, agreeing that unity is necessary for the coming months and years.

“Agree with both PM Wong and Mr Pritam Singh, in times of uncertainties, chaos, threats, and rocky paths lying ahead, unity is what we need to get through this. Unity in diversity is to be able to agree to disagree even when different views and standpoints are presented, stand in unity and not on opposing sides,” a Facebook user noted.

“A message from the Leader of the Opposition but befitting of a wise national leader,” wrote one commenter, who added, “Utmost respect!!”

“This is what I deeply admire about the Workers’ Party: its maturity of thought and principled approach. Unity does not require uniformity of opinion. True unity emerges when diverse perspectives are welcomed, debated with open minds, and synthesised into stronger solutions,” wrote another.

One noted Mr Singh’s “excellent response” and added, “Unity is to protect our country.”

“Well said,” wrote another, while one called his comments “timely.”

Many approved of Mr Singh’s call for Singapore to be “united in diversity”, while another echoed the appeal for “diversity of parties and ideas in Parliament, but one Team Singapore”.

Another wrote, “Good to see Mr Singh coming out to echo what PM Wong had reiterated and put to shut all those empty vessels that (have) been making all the negativity noises for the sake of it. Band together, and I am sure with our responsible leaders, we will sail through these stormy seas to come back stronger.” /TISG