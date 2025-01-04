SINGAPORE: Singaporeans can expect additional support in February when the new Budget is announced, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during a visit to Jalan Besar GRC on Jan 4, as reported by The Straits Times.

He acknowledged that the rising cost of living is a major concern for many and assured Singaporeans that the government is actively addressing these challenges.

On Jan 3, Singaporean households received S$300 worth of CDC vouchers.

PM Wong said he hoped that the vouchers would help families as they plan for the year ahead. “I hope this will be a good start for you, and it will help you as you prepare for the year ahead,” he said.

He said, “We will continue to provide more help for Singaporeans. The Budget is coming next month.”

He added that the government is looking at schemes and programmes, as well as more ways to assist Singaporeans’ daily concerns and cost of living and help Singaporeans “realise our dreams and aspirations together.”

He also spoke about the significance of 2025, which marks Singapore’s diamond jubilee (SG60), highlighting the city-state’s progress over the years, crediting the collective efforts of all citizens, especially the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

He also stressed that SG60 should be a time for celebration and reflection.

He noted, “It’s a time for us to reflect on how far we have come as a country, on who we are as a people, and importantly, on what kind of Singapore we would like to see going forward for the next generation.” /TISG