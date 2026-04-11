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Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘We left because it was too comfortable’: Couple say life abroad made them appreciate Singapore more

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: While many people want to live in Singapore because of its safety and high standard of living, some Singaporeans take the opposite route, feeling the call to live elsewhere.

For one couple, taking this journey has made them appreciate home more than ever.

Charlane, the woman behind an Instagram account called @Septemberhugs, began a recent video by saying that she and her husband did not leave Singapore “because it was bad.”

Instead, “we left because it was TOO comfortable,” she wrote,“ adding that “Singapore is efficient, safe and convenient, but that’s also the problem. It’s so easy to get comfortable on this tiny island.”

She explained that things are the same every day, including the weather, daily routines, such as shopping in malls and eating out. All this caused her and her husband to ask themselves if this was all they were going to see out of life.

“If we never leave, we will never know what we’re missing, or what we should be grateful for,” she added.

Some years ago, the couple, who were then childless, decided to try out living in Germany, where they say life felt slower and “less perfect” but “more alive.”

They then left their families and jobs, trading their lives in for what they originally thought would be a short stay. Seven years and one daughter later, they are still there.

“Honestly, we got what we came for. We grew up a lot here. We saw how big the world is, and we learned to appreciate what we had back home so much more.”

She also asked viewers, “Would you leave if your life was already comfortable?”

And while many could relate to Ms Charlane and her family’s experiences, others said they were experiencing something completely different.

“We are the exact opposite, a Chinese/Singaporean couple living in Germany, a stable stage of life, good jobs, no kids, but feeling less and less comfortable in the Western world, and hesitating whether we should give up the bigger world and go back to SG. A bit scary feeling, don’t know what to do,” a commenter wrote.

Another, meanwhile, wrote, “Singaporean living in France since before Covid. I think many of us can relate to this so much. Deep down, I know I’ll want to go home one day. As you said, this experience has only made us appreciate home even more. For people thinking of exploring, I say there are no regrets at all. It’s been a beautiful journey that’s helped us grow. Whatever your decision is, stay or go home, know that this exploration will remain as a very wonderful memory and chapter in life.”

Interestingly, when the post author was asked about her experiences when she comes home to Singapore, she answered: “It feels like home… and also a little foreign at the same time…  But every time I go back, there’s also a bit of culture shock, how fast everything moves, how efficient, how perfect Singapore feels. It’s like coming home… but seeing it with new eyes.” /TISG

Read also: Over 3 in 5 Singaporeans willing to go overseas for work: Report

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