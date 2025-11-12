‘We don’t want to hire S’poreans!’ — SG entrepreneurs exclaim, because locals ‘take MC, they’re slow, can’t get things done, entitled, complain a lot’

SINGAPORE: If you’re currently a job-seeking Singaporean, brace yourself — you might not like what’s being said behind your back, as shared in a viral TikTok video by Melvin Soh (@thegreatmelvinsoh), a coach for public speakers and sales leaders, who dropped a cold, hard reality check: many Singaporean entrepreneurs are actively choosing not to hire fellow Singaporeans.

“We don’t want to hire Singaporeans! In fact, we let go of our entire full-time team here, and we would rather hire Malaysians or Filipinos,” Melvin said of what he heard from other local entrepreneurs, and explained that the reason for this was Singaporean hires come with a predictable downside: “They take MC, they’re slow, they can’t get things done, they complain a lot, they’re a little bit entitled.”

He also added that he “heard this sentence over and over again”, and it wasn’t just one rogue SME boss ranting at him on a bad day; it came from numerous business friends and clients as well. “They all say the same thing — Filipino and Malaysian folks do things quicker, faster, better. They’re far more effective,” he shared.

“Letting go of Singaporean team members to get three, four, five Filipino team members…”

According to Melvin, many of the business owners and entrepreneurs he coaches have let go of local staff to replace them with “three, four, five Filipino team members” — a move they claim has dramatically improved efficiency and work ethic.

However, Melvin stressed: “I’m not anti-Singaporean… I’m just very concerned for you.” He explained that his video wasn’t meant to bash anyone but to warn that this growing sentiment may signal a wider crisis for local employability.

“Time for Singaporeans to wake up! Attitude matters!”

As Melvin pointed out, the days when Singaporean graduates held a clear edge are fading. “With the advancement of AI (Artificial Intelligence)… everyone from different places can use the same tech and get the same results.” Essentially, he said that employers now hire based on value, not on passport colours.

Comments on the video were a powder keg of painful truths and finger-pointing. One commenter didn’t hesitate to agree with the statements made:

“Foreigners are more driven and hardworking… local employees are less hardworking and not as driven. Their work quality is lacking, yet they still don’t want to improve or learn from others.” Another added, “Time for Singaporeans to wake up! Attitude matters!”

However, others hit back, arguing that it’s not that Singaporeans are lazy, but rather that they’re paid low salaries. “Pay them well enough and see if they want to work or not,” one retorted.

Then came a raw confession from one local… or maybe he was just poking fun: “I want work-life balance. I want mental wellness. I don’t want to be loyal to any company. I won’t stay for long cos jumping around makes the most financial sense. I want to wfh (work from home). I don’t want to communicate after work hours. I want a short commute. I want, I want, I want, but I can’t find a job!”

“If even entrepreneurs in Singapore do not want to hire Singaporeans, then where do we go?”

Melvin ends his video with a simple but critical question: “If even entrepreneurs in Singapore do not want to hire Singaporeans, then where do we go? What do you think is the future of our Singapore employees? I don’t have a solution. I’m just very concerned.”

So it seems there’s no easy and quick fix to this situation for the moment, but it does seem that if Singaporeans want to remain competitive in the job market, this conversation can’t be just swept under the carpet and forgotten about. Whether it’s attitude, expectations, or salary, something’s got to give. And fast!

