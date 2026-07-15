‘We can rely on one another, we carry the load together’ — President Tharman says about Singapore and Malaysia’s uniting spirit in building economic partnership for their shared future

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: Singapore and Malaysia are deepening an already strong economic partnership, with major cross-border projects showing how both countries are choosing to grow together despite challenges.

Speaking during his first state visit to Malaysia, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the two neighbours have built a relationship that keeps looking ahead instead of dwelling on past differences.

Rather than focusing on “difficult circumstances followed by separation” that have surfaced from time to time, the Singapore President said both countries have consistently worked towards expanding areas of cooperation for their shared future, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 13).

Major projects are bringing both countries closer

Mr Tharman pointed to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link as examples of how Singapore and Malaysia are becoming more connected.

These projects show that both governments want their economies to complement each other rather than compete directly, Mr Tharman said.

The RTS Link is also expected to make daily travel easier, encouraging more exchanges in tourism, healthcare and education. Better transport links could also strengthen business opportunities and make cross-border commuting more convenient for many people.

Long-standing ties go beyond economics and differences

Mr Tharman further said that infrastructure and trade are built on something even stronger: the close relationship between the people of both countries.

Ministry of Digital Development and Information (Singapore) Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (left) meets Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar (right) on July 13, 2026

The President noted that many Singaporean families have roots and relatives in Malaysia, while many Malaysians and Singaporeans continue to live and work across the border. Those personal links have helped keep the relationship steady through different generations of leadership.

Summarising his remarks, Mr Tharman said both countries have faced difficult moments together, but have chosen not to let those matters stand in the way of future cooperation. Instead, they have continued finding new ways to work together because their long-term interests are closely linked.

Singaporeans in Malaysia help strengthen friendships

Later, during a reception at the High Commission of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur, Mr Tharman thanked the estimated 120,000 Singaporeans living and working in Malaysia for helping strengthen ties between the two countries.

The President encouraged them to stay connected with Malaysians around them and to bring home the experiences and perspectives they gain while living abroad. Those experiences, he said, can contribute to future conversations about Singapore’s development.

Mr Tharman’s message underlined that the Singapore-Malaysia relationship grows through the friendships, families, and everyday interactions shared across the Causeway beyond government meetings or billion-dollar projects.

As neighbours with deep historical, economic and personal links, Singapore and Malaysia may still face differences from time to time. But what matters more is whether both sides continue choosing cooperation over conflict.

And judging from President Tharman’s message, both countries remain committed to moving forward, looking ahead and working together for the sake of their shared growth and future.

Read related: MFA: President Tharman makes his first state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of its King