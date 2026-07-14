MFA: President Tharman makes his first state visit to Malaysia at the invitation of its King

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has begun his first state visit to Malaysia, marking another step in the close relationship between the two neighbours.

The four-day visit, from July 12 to 15, is at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia. Sultan Ibrahim made a state visit to Singapore in May 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on July 12.

Mr Tharman’s programme covers Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, where he will meet Malaysia’s political leaders, royal families and business representatives.

Meeting Malaysia’s leaders and royal families

In Kuala Lumpur, Mr Tharman will receive a state welcome ceremony at Istana Negara before meeting Sultan Ibrahim and Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah. The Malaysian royal couple will also host a state banquet in his honour.

Mr Tharman is also scheduled to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the visit. These meetings form the centrepiece of the visit and continue high-level exchanges between both countries.

Business and community engagement are also on the agenda

Beyond official meetings, Mr Tharman will meet leaders from the economic and finance sectors at the Kuala Lumpur Business Club. He will also join a breakfast roundtable with business leaders and attend a reception for Singaporeans living in Malaysia.

The programme shows that bilateral ties extend beyond government discussions. Trade, investment, and people-to-people links are also important parts of the relationship between the two countries.

Selangor meetings round off the visit

In Selangor, Mr Tharman will meet His Royal Highness Sharafuddin Idris Shah Al-Haj ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj, Sultan of Selangor. He is also scheduled to meet Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari, Menteri Besar of Selangor.

Accompanying Mr Tharman are Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations; Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development; Denise Phua, Mayor of Central Singapore; Nadia Samdin and Edward Chia, Members of Parliament, along with officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Regular exchanges between Singapore and Malaysia help maintain close cooperation on trade, investment and regional matters. Visits like this also give leaders a chance to strengthen personal ties, making it easier to work together when shared challenges arise.

Strong relationships between neighbours don’t happen by chance. They are built through steady dialogue, mutual respect and regular engagement, even when difficult issues arise.