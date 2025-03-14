MALAYSIA: A viral video showing a Grab driver watching a movie while driving has sparked widespread outrage online, raising serious concerns about road safety. The clip, which was circulated on the /malaysia subreddit, prompted strong reactions from netizens who condemned the reckless behaviour.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of distracted driving, especially among ride-hailing drivers, who are responsible not only for their own safety but also for the passengers and other road users around them.

The dangers of distracted driving

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of accidents worldwide, and using a mobile phone while driving significantly increases the risk of collisions. When a driver takes their eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, the chances of failing to react to sudden obstacles, changes in traffic flow, or pedestrians crossing increase dramatically.

For ride-hailing drivers, the risks are even higher, as they often navigate unfamiliar routes, respond to app notifications, and manage multiple pickups in a single trip. A moment of distraction can easily result in a serious accident, potentially injuring passengers, pedestrians, and other motorists.

Legal implications and penalties in Malaysia

In Malaysia, using a mobile phone while driving is a serious traffic offence. The Ministry of Transport of Malaysia has clearly outlined that starting from July 6, 2020, the offence falls under Rule 17A of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 [L.N. 166/1959], making it a non-compoundable offence. This means that offenders must appear in court if caught, rather than settle the matter with a simple fine.

If convicted, drivers can face a fine of up to RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to three months for a first offence. A second conviction carries even harsher penalties, with a fine of up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Grab’s policies on driver conduct

As one of the largest ride-hailing platforms in Malaysia, Grab has strict policies on driver conduct, particularly when it comes to road safety. The company’s Code of Conduct for Drivers explicitly prohibits traffic violations and reckless driving, including distracted driving.

Grab emphasises that drivers must use hands-free kits while driving, obey traffic signals, and comply with speed limits. The platform also warns against fatigue driving, reminding drivers to take sufficient breaks to ensure they remain alert on the road.

Violations of these safety rules, particularly those that endanger passengers or third parties, can result in suspension or permanent removal from the platform. Additionally, drivers involved in accidents while carrying passengers are required to file a police report, ensuring accountability in such incidents.

What passengers can do if they encounter unsafe driving

Passengers who find themselves in a car with a distracted or reckless driver have the right to report the incident to both the authorities and Grab. Ride-hailing platforms provide in-app reporting features, allowing passengers to flag dangerous behaviour directly.

If a driver is caught using a mobile phone excessively, watching videos, or engaging in other distractions, passengers should first politely request the driver to focus on the road. If the behaviour continues, they should report the incident immediately.

In situations where the driver’s actions pose an immediate risk, passengers can ask to end the ride at a safe location and report the incident afterwards. Documenting evidence such as photos, videos, or trip details can strengthen complaints and ensure appropriate action is taken.

Reddit reactions: Divided opinions on driver behaviour

The viral video sparked a heated debate on Reddit, with users expressing a mix of concern, frustration, and varying degrees of understanding towards the Grab driver’s actions. While many condemned the act as dangerous and irresponsible, others attempted to give the driver the benefit of the doubt.

One commenter suggested that the driver might not have been watching the movie for personal entertainment but rather playing it to keep the passenger engaged. “Giving the benefit of doubt, they probably did it to keep the passenger entertained instead of a quiet ride,” they speculated. However, this reasoning did little to convince other users who pointed out that a distraction is still a distraction, regardless of intent.

Others shared their own experiences with distracted Grab drivers, with one Redditor recalling multiple instances where their drivers were actively scrolling through TikTok while driving. Initially, they felt bad about reporting drivers, knowing that ride-hailing is their livelihood. However, their stance changed as they reflected on the potential consequences.

“I’d text them afterwards asking them to imagine taking someone’s life because they couldn’t put their phone down,” they wrote. Over time, they grew more firm in their stance, stating they had “straight up reported them”, adding: “No sympathy if they lose their career. Better than someone ending up six feet under because of their recklessness.”

Another user reacted with disbelief and frustration, remarking, “Oh driver, you have got to be kidding me,” capturing the exasperation many felt watching the video. Others admitted to using their phones while driving but insisted they were responsible about it. One user confessed, “I do run sitcoms or comedy movies when I drive using my phone just to make my driving more entertaining, but I don’t watch them.”

Prioritising safety on the road

Distracted driving remains one of the most preventable causes of road accidents. While enforcement of laws and platform regulations is essential, public awareness and responsible driver behaviour are just as crucial in ensuring road safety.

Featured image by Unsplash (for illustration purposes only)