Viral video: Diners’ run-in with Lau Pa Sat safe-distancing officer on first day of tighter restrictions

Singapore—A video of angry patrons shouting at a safe-distancing officer at Lau Pa Sat has gone viral.

The video was taken on the evening of Saturday (May 8), the day the country went back to stricter restrictions on social gatherings following an increase in Covid-19 cases,

The clip was uploaded on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page by a netizen, Max Mamba. It has since been shared over 2,500 times.

According to a May 10 report on CNA, the police are investigating the incident.

It occurred at around 10 pm on Saturday. The police received a call for assistance at 18 Raffles Quay.

In the video, a safe-distancing officer can be seen explaining to a group of people that only five people can be together under the new rules.

This restriction will be in force until May 30.

Eight people could be together earlier during Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening implemented late last year.

But restrictions have been tightened now to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The officer can be heard saying calmly, “The regulation today is we cannot accept more than five.”

This did not go down well with the diners.

One man in particular, whose mask was under his nose at the beginning of the video, can be seen getting very angry and pointing his finger at the officer and shouting at him.

Another guest is seen aggressively moving towards him more than once.

“I don’t know what the hell you’re talking of. You don’t make sense at all,” he tells the officer.

Another one can be heard saying, “The table is two,” apparently arguing that they would sit at separate tables.

Throughout the run-in, the officer remained patient, asking the group to listen to him first.

But one of the guests replied, “Who are you to ask me to listen to you?”

A woman can be heard apparently calling law enforcers, “Hello police? Faster come,” she says.

The argument lasted nearly three minutes.

CNA quotes the police as saying, “Police investigations into an offence of verbally abusing a public servant who was performing his duties as a safe distancing enforcement officer are ongoing.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the course of the argument, the police added.

Netizens condemned the diners for unreasonable behaviour.

