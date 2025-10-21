Village Hotel Sentosa assists in police investigations after Taiwanese guest claims his S$3K was stolen by housekeeping staff

SINGAPORE: Village Hotel Sentosa is working with Singapore police after a Taiwanese guest claimed that about S$3,000 in cash was stolen from his hotel room last week.

Malay Mail reported, citing The Straits Times, that the police received a call for help at the hotel’s address, 10 Artillery Avenue, at around 1:35pm on Friday (Oct 17) for the alleged theft. A 34-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations.

Far East Hospitality, which manages the hotel, confirmed the incident and said it is cooperating fully with the authorities while staying in contact with the guest to support the ongoing process. The company declined further comment as investigations are ongoing.

The guest had shared the incident on the social media platform Threads in a post written in Chinese, saying that the cash, which he had left in a plastic bag inside his room on Thursday night (Oct 16), before he went to Universal Studios Singapore, went missing.

Police investigations are still underway. /TISG

