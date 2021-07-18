Home News Featured News Video of man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes...

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

The video showed a shirtless man standing brazenly in front of a police officer holding a baton

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating .

One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with the caption, “Siao lang many!!”

The video showed a man standing brazenly in front of a police officer holding a baton.

It appears that the man was challenging the police, indicating that he could not be hurt.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

As the man steadily approached the officer, a female officer appeared from behind him and shot the taser gun towards the man.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

The man stopped to look at his body for the impact.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

The other officer then stepped forward and took another shot at the man.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

It is unclear if the first shot had hit the man; however, it only took a split second for the man to fall over after the last shot.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

He was seen leaning on the wall before bystanders closed in on the scene.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

Another video taken from a different angle showed the man lunging at the officer before he was tasered.

Photo: Taken from TikTok/thuynguyen3748

The video, which appears to have been initially posted on Friday afternoon on TikTok by @thuynguyen3748 noted that the incident was happening “right now” at LeFa De Café located on Blk 802 French Road./

@thuynguyen3748

Ngay tại lúc này.

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

