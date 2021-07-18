Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online.

One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with the caption, “Siao lang many!!”

The video showed a shirtless man standing brazenly in front of a police officer holding a baton.

- Advertisement -

It appears that the man was challenging the police, indicating that he could not be hurt.

As the man steadily approached the officer, a female officer appeared from behind him and shot the taser gun towards the man.

- Advertisement -

The man stopped to look at his body for the impact.

The other officer then stepped forward and took another shot at the man.

- Advertisement -

It is unclear if the first shot had hit the man; however, it only took a split second for the man to fall over after the last shot.

He was seen leaning on the wall before bystanders closed in on the scene.

Another video taken from a different angle showed the man lunging at the officer before he was tasered.

The video, which appears to have been initially posted on Friday afternoon on TikTok by @thuynguyen3748 noted that the incident was happening “right now” at LeFa De Café located on Blk 802 French Road./TISG

Read related: Tipsy man unwilling to cooperate, advances towards police with a punch, gets tasered

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg