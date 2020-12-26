Home News In the Hood Video goes viral: Men exchange punches in a Boat Quay club

Video goes viral: Men exchange punches in a Boat Quay club

Footage posted on Christmas morning but brawl took place on Dec 13

Photo: FB screengrab/Thelocalsociety

Hana O

Singapore — A video of a brawl in a club at Boat Quay was uploaded on Friday (Dec 25).

The video was posted early on Christmas morning on thelocalsociety Facebook page. It had the question: 2020 Christmas fight? It showed many men engaged in a brawl amid overturned tables and chairs. Water was thrown during the fight, making the floor slippery. However, the incident was confirmed to have taken place on Dec 13 at around 12.50 am, according to mothership.sg.

According to a police statement on Dec 16, five men and three women, aged between 22 and 27, were arrested for suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

The police had been alerted on Dec 13 to the fight in Boat Quay. A group of eight people was allegedly attacked by another group of eight people in a club. The victims suffered minor injuries but a 40-year-old man was sent to the Singapore General Hospital.

Through investigations and CCTV footage, officers from the Central Police Division identified the eight assailants. They were arrested on Dec 14.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the eight victims are unknown to the assailants and they had purportedly attacked the victims due to a dispute,” said the police.

Police investigations are ongoing. It was noted in the police statement that the offence of rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to seven years and caning.

The 11-second clip shows men exchanging blows and some of the women getting out of the way. A couple of men can be seen trying to separate those who are fighting.

Based on the surroundings, the brawl appeared to have taken place at a club in Boat Quay, according to mothership.sg.

