Vapes on the rise: 16-year-old boy caught with 54 vape pods at home

SINGAPORE: The authorities have been cracking down on the use of e-vaporisers, also known as vapes, which are illegal in Singapore. A statement released by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Sunday (Jul 20) says that it is increasing its reporting channels for vape-related offences starting from Jul 21.

“The hotline service to report vaping-related offences will be expanded to operate seven days a week with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. HSA will also be launching a new online reporting platform, making it more convenient for the public to report illegal e-vaporiser activities,” the statement reads.

The statement gave several examples of incidents of people getting caught with vapes in their possession, largely due to public tip-offs on official feedback channels.

Notable among these examples is that of a 16-year-old boy, who was found with a large number of vaporiser pods in his home. These pods are used in a smaller type of portable vaping device. Because they are easier to use than other types, many young users prefer them.

The teenage boy was caught on May 22, when his home was raided by officers from HSA. The driver of a private-hire car reported the boy and his friend, another 16-year-old male, after they reportedly vaped in his car while travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway on May 18. After the traffic police seized two vapes from one of the boys, his house was searched during a follow-up check by an HSA officer. They seized 54 e-vaporiser pods and three e-vaporisers. Fortunately, no vapes or pods were found in the home of the other boy.

Alarmingly, some of the pods that were seized by HSA were found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic which can cause addiction and physical dependence.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Sunday that Singapore is now working towards listing it as an illegal drug.

“Vaping, especially those that are laced with etomidate, is increasing. It is causing quite serious concern amongst agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health,” he told reporters.

At present, individuals who use drug-laced pods are subject to fines. However, when etomidate is listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, users “will be treated no differently from those who consume hard drugs and narcotics, such as cannabis or cocaine,” CNA reports Mr Ong as adding.

HSA also said in its statement that a 21-year-old man who was allegedly distributing e-vaporisers and components in Bishan and Ubi was caught on July 11, and when the authority conducted raids, it was able to seize almost three tonnes of vapes.

In May, HSA identified a 24-year-old man vaping in a lift at Sim Lim Square and conducted a raid at his home. Officers were able to seize two e-vaporisers from his residence.

“With effect from 21 July 2025, those who have information on the illegal advertisement, import, distribution, sale or possession of e-vaporisers can contact HSA to support our enforcement efforts through two convenient channels,” HSA said.

Members of the public may submit information through the online reporting form or scan the QR code.

