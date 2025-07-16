Man claims someone put a vape in his bag while he was traveling to SG from Japan

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform to share the story of finding a vape in his bag when he was travelling back to Singapore from Japan.

The incident occurred last week, wrote u/Exotic_Plan_7292 in a post on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Jul 15). He explained that while he was on the flight with his wife, his bag had been in the overhead compartment. When he reached for it after the plane landed, he found a vape in the side pocket.

“It’s still brand new since it was in a box (I was too panicked, so I didn’t take a pic). None of us is a smoker, and we never bought this. It got me overthinking, since I know the punishment of owning a vape in SG, so I thought that someone might have set us up or something,” he wrote.

He then went over to the first airport officer he found, explained the situation, and handed the vape over. The officer did not ask the man to sign a form, but just let the post author and his wife go.

However, he’s still wondering who put the vape in his bag, which he had with him all the time, except when it was in the overhead bin on the plane. But since he slept through the flight, he did not know whether someone had opened the compartment.

“Or is this a new type of trap or scam?” he asked.

According to the website of the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), e-cigarettes are among the items that are not allowed to be brought into the city-state.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore, and even possessing an e-cigarette, whether or not one plans to actually use it, can lead to fines and penalties. Even visitors transiting through Singapore are not allowed to have these devices. Of late, the authorities have stepped up enforcement efforts at airports and other checkpoints.

Many Reddit users have commented on the post, a number of them praising the post author for what he did.

“Thumbs up for being vigilant and staying calm enough to approach a staff to explain your situation. I’m not sure if it is a new scam going around, but it’s definitely not a good thing to have in your possession since vaping is a no-no in this country. You just saved yourself from a potential brush with SG laws,” one wrote.

Others agreed, saying that some vapes have been loaded with illegal substances such as THC.

“Someone could have put it in the side of your bag to use you as a mule. They would’ve stolen it back from your bag once you successfully cleared customs,” another observed.

One shared a similar experience, writing, “I once found a small packet of white powder (no idea what it was) in the inside compartment of my carry-on bag after coming back from Tokyo. I was travelling alone and left the bag unattended in a lounge in Narita when I went to the washroom. Was very spooked but thankful that nothing happened.”

Others said that they would be more vigilant due to the post. /TISG

Read also: ‘They seemed to be dizzy and couldn’t even speak clearly’ — Private-hire driver alerts police after teens openly vape in his car