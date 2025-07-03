US tourist says food is better in M’sia than SG — and many S’poreans agree

SINGAPORE: An American tourist in Malaysia has been very vocal on social media regarding his love for the country. His regular posts on the Malaysia Travel Tips Facebook page show that he’s quite the super fan.

A recent post he wrote touting the superiority of Malaysian food, especially durian, blew up, with many Singaporeans agreeing with him.

On June 25, Brent Farris wrote that he was about to say “something quite controversial.” While he apologised in advance if anyone found it offensive, he walked it back immediately and said he wasn’t sorry after all.

“Anything you can find in Singapore (food-wise), you can find it in Malaysia for 1/3rd the price and tastes better.

“And, Singapore’s national fruit is the durian. I’m sure they love durian, but they don’t grow any. Malaysia originated it, and the durian from Malaysia is better than any durian grown anywhere in the world. Sorry Thailand.

“There, I said it. Whew, that feels like a weight has been lifted. I’ve been wanting to say this for years,” Mr Farris wrote.

His post has since been shared over 800 times and received more than 1,000 comments.

As it turns out, many people agreed with him, calling his post “100% true” and telling him that his opinion wasn’t controversial at all.

“I’m Singaporean, and I agree. Malaysian food is delicious… and better than the versions in Singapore,” a commenter wrote.

She added, however, that she found that non-Malaysian food, such as Korean, Japanese, or Italian fare, is better in Singapore “because the actual people from those cultures are making it.

“Authenticity is the key theme here.”

Another Singaporean wrote that they didn’t find Mr Farris’ opinion controversial. “It’s facts that some Singaporeans just refuse to accept.”

“Accurate and true,” one simply wrote.

“Even a foreigner like you knows the truth,” another chimed in.

“Oh, tell me about it. We went on a durian tour in Malaysia some years ago and it was the best place we spent our money,” a commenter reminisced.

“Am I missing something here? Why are you apologising for telling the truth?” a Facebook user asked.

“Okay. Now say it again. And louder this time,” wrote another.

Perhaps encouraged by the feedback he got, Mr Farris in a more recent post offered no apology at all.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Farris for further comments or updates. /TISG

