MALAYSIA: When a tourist from the United States who goes by @motiotra on TikTok asked about the things that are seen as rude to Malaysians, he may have gotten a bigger answer than he bargained for.

“Here’s a question for Malaysians. In an effort to respect and learn more about your beautiful country, what are some things that are seen as rude in Malaysian culture and what are things that tourists do that annoy you?” he asked.

Several answers from Malaysians had to do with hygiene. One commenter wrote, “Not showering every day.”

Another TikTok user wrote that drying one’s socks and hanging them in a public place, such as on a chair in a mamak eatery, is certifiably rude and annoying.

For one commenter, it’s “talking too loud and not being able to read the room.” And then something that Westerners may not be used to, but we all know all too well, is “wearing shoes in someone’s house.”

Another netizen advised tourists, “Do not give things to people with your left hand; it is seen as disrespectful to the person receiving the item.”

Yet another little-known fact about some Malaysians is that they prefer to hear “thank you” as a response to “thank you” instead of “you’re welcome.”

“I’ve always loved this about us Malaysians,” wrote a TikTok user. “It’s always a 2-way transaction. Kan kan??” (“Kan kan?” means “Isn’t it Isn’t it?”) asked in Malay.

Others suggested that what’s needed more than anything is common sense, simply telling the American TikToker to “be humble and polite” and “respectful.”

Several commenters mentioned “beg packers,” or the (usually Western) tourists who expect others to fund their travels and beg for money to go on their trips. “We hate beg packers,” wrote one commenter bluntly.

One woman on TikTok even took the first part of @motiotra’s video and answered his question in a separate video. For her, what is truly annoying and rude is when tourists insult Malaysian food.

“If you don’t like our food, just stop eating and say, ‘Oh, I don’t like it.’ Don’t force yourself to eat and do a disgusting face,” she said before going on to mimic gagging noises before saying, “Just because you want to get more views and followers. It’s really annoying.”

She seemed to target more about those who insulted the King of Fruits as she ended her video by saying, “And durian is the best!” /TISG

