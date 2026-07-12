US expat says they’re ‘constantly trying to optimize every minute’ in Singapore, asks for help to embrace the pace

SINGAPORE: After a Reddit user who came from a small town in the United States said they found the pace of life to be rather fast in Singapore, they asked, “How do you slow life down?”

Adding that they felt like they were “missing something,” u/Miserable_Tower_6071 explained that they had moved to Singapore for work, but experienced quite the adjustment.

In the town where they came from, there weren’t a lot of activities.

“We’d finish work, maybe grab dinner with friends, sit on the porch, go fishing on weekends, or just drive around with no real destination. Life wasn’t exciting, but it felt… slower,” they wrote.

In contrast, in Singapore, which they described as “incredible,” something was always happening, and there was always somewhere to eat or something new to see.

This has not come without disadvantages, however, as the post author has found themself “constantly trying to optimise every minute” and feeling guilty whenever they’re not doing anything productive.

“Even on weekends, I’m planning routes, checking off places to visit, or looking for the ‘best’ thing to do.

Ironically, I think I was more present back home,” they added.

However, they noticed that not everyone in Singapore feels this way, as there are people who seem to be more chill, whether it’s at hawker centres, or at the park, or taking long walks.

“It feels like there’s an appreciation for slowing down that I haven’t figured out yet,” they wrote, asking Singaporeans or foreigners, “How do you actually embrace that pace? Is it just something that comes with time, or is there a mindset shift I’m missing? I’d love to hear if anyone else has gone through the same thing.”

Commenters on the post tried to give u/Miserable_Tower_6071 suggestions for embracing the pace.

A Singaporean agreed that life in the city-state can be really fast-paced, and stressed the need for intentionally slowing down, such as making time for slow mornings or reading, and putting aside phones and social media.

“It’s probably the novelty of being in a new place that makes you want to go out and do as much of it as possible,” a Reddit user assured the post author, suggesting that they might find their way to a slower pace in time.

Another, however, said that a constant hustle is the reality for them and their friends, to the point that even on vacation days are packed with as many activities as possible.

“This is the by-product of a competitive society such as ours, overcrowded with people,” they wrote, adding that maybe the people who look like they’re taking it easy in Singapore are already retired.

“In Singapore, slowing down often feels like a privilege reserved for those who no longer have to worry about money. The city has a way of convincing us that every second must be productive, that every hour should be monetized, and that standing still somehow means falling behind,” a commenter agreed. /TISG

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