Unaware pedestrian on phone gets slammed from behind by oncoming van

Singapore – Video footage was captured of a pedestrian walking while on his phone and he became unaware of the approaching van which missed the space on the road and hit the individual at the back, sending him and his phone flying.

On Tuesday (Sept 15), Facebook user Raven Qiu shared video footage of the accident to the Complaint Singapore’s page, garnering comments from netizens condemning the driver.

The video shows a man walking on the street, avoiding parked motorcycles, while on his phone. Meanwhile, a van could be seen making a turn towards the man’s direction, driving straight to his back. The man’s phone was sent flying off his hands while he tumbles to the ground, his head bouncing once on the ground upon impact. The man clutches his head as he gets up after the fall.

According to a stomp.straitstimes.com report the previous day, the incident took place along Sophia Road towards Wilkie Road on Sept 11. The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.

The police have confirmed the accident, noting the pedestrian was conscious when transferred to Raffles Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing.

Although the man was walking on the street while preoccupied with his phone and presumably unaware of his surroundings, members from the online community agreed that the fault was still on the van driver.

“It’s clear that the driver is not paying attention to the road,” commented Facebook user Jesson Tan. He added that there was ample space for the vehicle to avoid the collision and would have crashed onto the parked motorcycles, otherwise.

Meanwhile, Facebook users Sunny Yeow and Jonathan Ng noted this could serve as a lesson and reminder to everyone to stay alert while on the road. “Don’t always assume that all drivers will give way to you when they see you.”

Watch the video below.

Heard both also at fault do you agree- on 📱 Posted by Raven Qiu on Monday, 14 September 2020