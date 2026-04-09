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Two Singaporeans fined, ordered to do community service for littering in Johor Bahru

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

JOHOR BAHRU: Two Singaporean men have been fined RM1,000 (S$320) each and ordered to complete six hours of community service after being found guilty of littering in Johor Bahru.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the sentence was handed down by Sessions Court judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim, who ruled that the pair must complete their community service within six months. Failure to pay the fine could result in a one-month prison sentence.

The individuals, identified as architect Lim Hu Shen and project manager Tan Boon Haw, both aged 31, admitted to discarding cigarette butts in a public area. They committed the offence at the entrance of a shopping mall in Johor Bahru between 11:02 a.m. and 11:11 a.m. on January 3.

Lim and Tan were charged under Section 77A of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, which governs offences related to littering and improper waste disposal in Malaysia.

The prosecution was led by SWCorp prosecuting officer Rubiah Maulud. Both men were unrepresented during the proceedings, FMT reported.

Netizen reactions

The case prompted a wave of online discussion, with many netizens sharing candid views on enforcement and public behaviour. One commenter wrote, “I wonder if the locals will be fined the same amount? Or [it’s] because they are Singaporeans? But good job in punishing litterbugs.” — raising questions about consistency in enforcement while still expressing support for strict penalties against offenders.

Another social media user said, “I’m a Singaporean. Thumbs up for the Malaysian government to fine [sic] litterbugs. There are also so many litterbugs in Singapore,” acknowledging that the issue is not unique to one country and praising the authorities’ firm stance.

Some responses focused on the nature of the punishment itself. “Ask them to sweep the floor too,” one user remarked, suggesting that more physically engaging penalties could reinforce accountability and awareness. Meanwhile, another emphasised personal responsibility, stating, “Please learn to do the right [thing]. You can throw cigarette butts in your own house but not anywhere outside.” This comment emphasises the importance of proper behaviour in shared public spaces.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to enforce cleanliness laws and deter littering, particularly in busy urban areas like Johor Bahru. It also serves as a reminder that public hygiene regulations apply equally to locals and visitors alike.

Read also: Singaporean injured in Johor Bahru after jaywalking collision with car

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