Singaporean injured in Johor Bahru after jaywalking collision with car

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man was injured after being struck by a car while jaywalking across a road in Johor Bahru. The incident took place along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak on Friday (April 3) at about 3:45 p.m., according to a post shared on the Community Roda Johor Facebook page.

Dashcam footage circulating online shows the pedestrian attempting to cross the street outside of a designated crossing. He is first seen narrowly avoiding an oncoming car before suddenly changing direction and dashing back across the road.

According to AsiaOne, the man fell face forward onto the road. He then extended his hands in an apparent attempt to break his fall. Moments later, a second vehicle, which was identified by Malaysian police as a black Perodua Myvi, approached and was unable to stop in time.

The car then collided with the man, pushing him a short distance forward before coming to a halt.

The video can be seen here.

Police statements and injuries

According to Johor Bahru South District police chief Raub Selamat, the pedestrian is a Singaporean working as a travel agent, as reported by AsiaOne. They added that the driver of the Perodua Myvi, a Malaysian Grab driver, could not avoid the collision as the pedestrian had suddenly crossed into the vehicle’s path.

The injured man sustained injuries to his hands, feet, and head. He is currently receiving treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. Following the incident, police reminded members of the public to comply with traffic regulations and to avoid crossing roads in undesignated areas.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Netizen reactions online

The video has prompted strong reactions online, with some netizens speculating about the pedestrian’s behaviour based on the footage. One commenter suggested the man’s actions appeared deliberate, writing: “Looks so on purpose… first he wants to try his luck on the left car… After that, try the right side… The car hasn’t arrived yet, and he’s already lying down.” This view implies that the pedestrian may have intentionally placed himself in harm’s way, although no official findings support such a claim.

Another netizen focused on the sequence of events, stating: “He [already] fell before the car came into contact.” This observation reflects how some viewers interpreted the footage, noting that the fall appeared to occur prior to the impact with the second vehicle.

There were also more serious allegations raised in the comments. One user claimed: “The pedestrian has been standing in the middle of the road for a long time waiting for the car to pass by, and pretended to be run over to get insurance.” This suggests a theory of attempted insurance fraud, though authorities have not indicated any evidence of such intent.

Other comments highlighted broader concerns about road safety in the area. A netizen remarked: “Lane roads there are dangerous too.. [Foreign] construction workers always play crosswalk early in the morning,” pointing to perceived risks involving pedestrians crossing busy roads outside designated areas.

Finally, a more extreme interpretation was put forward by another commenter who simply wrote: “Attempted suicide.” This reflects the range of speculation circulating online, despite the lack of confirmation from investigators. These kinds of comments also highlight how sensational news can get misconstrued even without solid evidence once it reaches the ears of the public. Therefore, it is important to note that authorities have not substantiated any of these claims, and investigations into the incident remain ongoing.