Two Singaporean men detained after publicly urinating at JB customs

SINGAPORE: Two men from Singapore, one aged 48 and another aged 68, were arrested at the customs office at Johor Bahru.

The men were caught in the act of publicly urinating by auxiliary police at the Sultan Iskandar Building between 12:12 and 3:56 on the morning of Tuesday (June 13).

They were arrested separately, says a June 15 report from WeirdKaya.

The report added that public toilets are readily available at the Sultan Iskandar Building, a customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

There are also signs signifying that public urination is not allowed.

Drug tests the two men were subjected to turned up negative results, and they were detained to assist with investigations under Malaysian law, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987), which says those caught in public urination will be given penalties.

The men may be fined as much as RM100 (S$28.95).

The report from WeirdKaya added that one of the men detained is being investigated for residing in Malaysia without a valid permit under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

One of the men was even caught on video urinating against a wall, although his identity has not been disclosed.

The video was posted on the Team Cougar Bsi Facebook page on June 13.

Last month, a man and a woman from Singapore were found in similar situations.

An investigation ensued after a woman was caught on camera urinating behind a closed counter at CIQ Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building, with a staffer from the building allegedly the one who filmed her in the act.

The staffer shouted at her, telling her to clean up her mess.

In May, a 69-year-old Singaporean man was also arrested after urinating at the ablution vestibule in the same complex. The vestibule is an area dedicated to Muslims to perform their ritual cleansing before their prayers. /TISG

