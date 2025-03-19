Celebrity

TVB actor Niklas Lam works five part-time jobs to make ends meet, thinks of taking on another

March 19, 2025

HONG KONG: As reported by VnExpress, Hong Kong actor Niklas Lam juggles his acting career with five part-time jobs to make ends meet, despite gaining recognition for his role in the TVB drama The Queen of News.

As reported by The Star, Lam’s additional jobs include working at an online clothing store, group psychotherapy, social work, and tutoring.

His daily routine begins with a simple breakfast of two boiled eggs and iced lemon tea, as he prioritises saving money for transportation.

“Every cent I save goes towards transport costs,” he shared.

Transportation expenses remain high

After years of saving, Lam was able to purchase a car, yet his monthly transportation expenses remain high. He spends approximately HK$2,500 (US$322 or S$428.89) on tolls and parking, with parking at his workplace alone costing HK$100 for just four hours.

Despite the financial strain, he considers owning a car essential since actors in Hong Kong must arrange their own transport to filming locations.

“If I get a call in the middle of the night, a round trip from my home could exceed HK$500, so having a car is more practical,” he explained.

Cutting costs

To cut costs, Lam frequently eats at night markets, budget-friendly restaurants, or tea houses. He estimates his daily spending on transport and brunch alone to be at least HK$300, excluding dinner.

Struggling financially, he is even considering taking on a sixth part-time job as a dishwasher at a tea house. Reflecting on his situation, he admitted, “Life is tough!”

At 31, Lam made his acting debut in the 2018 drama Rescue in the Dark. His TV shows include Heart City Hong Kong and Prop Up Youth.

He graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 2017 with a degree in social work and social administration.

