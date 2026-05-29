SG Central Provident Fund interest rates to remain unchanged for OA and SMA accounts from July to Sept 2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Central Provident Fund (CPF) interest rates will remain unchanged from July to September 2026, offering some stability for members still dealing with high living costs and long-term retirement worries.

According to the Central Provident Fund and Housing and Development Board (HDB), the Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate will remain at 2.5% per year, while the Special, MediSave, and Retirement Accounts (SMRA) will continue to earn 4% annually. The HDB concessionary housing loan rate will also remain at 2.6%. The announcement was made on May 26 by CPF and HDB in a joint statement.

For many Singaporeans, the quarterly CPF interest update is closely tied to predictability. Stable savings rates mean housing loan repayments aren’t rising again, at least for now.

Both CPF account groups remain protected by their minimum guaranteed rates

The SMRA rate is tied to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities plus 1%. CPF said the pegged rate still fell below the 4% floor rate, which is why members will continue receiving 4%.

The OA rate is based on the three-month average interest rates of major local banks. That computed rate also stayed below the 2.5% floor. This means both CPF account groups remain protected by their minimum guaranteed rates instead of floating lower with market conditions. The HDB concessionary loan rate, which is fixed at 0.1% above the OA rate, will therefore remain at 2.6%.

Older members continue getting extra bonus interest support

CPF members below 55 years old will still receive an extra 1% interest on the first S$60,000 of combined CPF balances, although OA balances are capped at S$20,000 for this bonus interest.

Members aged 55 and above receive stronger support. They earn an extra 2% on the first S$30,000 of combined balances, plus another 1% on the next S$30,000. The extra interest earned from OA balances goes into either the Special Account or the Retirement Account.

CPF members above 55 who are on the CPF LIFE scheme will also continue earning the extra interest on balances used for CPF LIFE, according to CPF.

The unchanged rates are important to households in managing expenses

The unchanged rates are important to households juggling mortgages, retirement planning and rising daily expenses.

Singapore’s interest rate environment has changed several times over the past few years as global inflation and central bank policies pushed borrowing costs higher. Against that backdrop, keeping the HDB concessionary loan rate unchanged offers some breathing room for flat owners relying on government housing loans.

Retirement adequacy also remains a major concern among older Singaporeans, especially with longer life expectancy and higher healthcare costs. The continued 4% floor for retirement-related CPF accounts gives savers a relatively stable base compared with regular bank savings accounts.

At the same time, the numbers also show how conservative CPF’s framework remains. OA savings still grow more slowly than inflation in some periods, which is why many Singaporeans continue to look for ways to stretch their retirement savings through investments, side income, or delayed retirement.

Stability may not excite people, but it helps with future planning

CPF updates rarely get dramatic reactions online unless rates suddenly jump or fall. Still, steady rates can be useful in their own way.

People buying flats, planning retirement withdrawals or deciding whether to top up CPF accounts tend to value predictability over surprises.

Financial planning also becomes much harder when interest rates swing wildly every few months, but for now, Singaporeans heading into the second half of 2026 at least know one thing will stay: their CPF interest rates.

More details on interest calculations are available through CPF’s official information channels.