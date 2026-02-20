TB Cases Climb in Malaysia — Here’s Why It Matters

SINGAPORE: On February 7, 10 new tuberculosis clusters were reported in Malaysia. This was particularly newsworthy in the run-up to the Lunar New Year season, with many Singaporeans likely to travel to its neighbour to the north.

By Sunday (February 15), the cumulative total of tuberculosis cases in Malaysia had reached 2,571, due to 503 new cases detected across the nation. Importantly, Johor has 233 cases in all, while Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have 202 cases.

In this article, we will look at what tuberculosis is, along with the situation in Malaysia, and what information Singaporeans should have to stay safe and protected from infection.

What is tuberculosis, and how does it spread?

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily attacks a person’s lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. The symptoms of TB include a persistent cough that is often accompanied by blood, chest pain, difficulty breathing, high fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue.

The good news is that TB is treatable, and patients must finish a course of antibiotics over four to nine months. They should not stop when symptoms disappear, as this could give rise to more resistant strains of the bacteria that cause the disease.

A person can have a latent TB infection, which means the bacteria are present in their body, but they don’t have symptoms of the disease. People with latent infections cannot infect others.

A person with an active TB infection, however, shows symptoms of the disease and can cause others to be infected.

Tuberculosis spreads from one person to another when an infected person coughs, sneezes, laughs, or talks, and they release tiny droplets into the air. Casually talking to someone, or having a brief encounter with them, does not usually spread TB. Wearing a mask adds an important layer of protection.

The TB situation in Malaysia

On Wednesday (February 18), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad posted an update on Facebook regarding the TB situation in Malaysia.

He wrote that TB is not new to Malaysia but is, in fact, an endemic disease, meaning that it regularly occurs and requires serious attention from all parties.

“Tuberculosis is not just a clinical issue; it can be caused by socio-economic factors such as relocation, overcrowding, and nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote, adding that while the bacteria causing TB is stubborn, infections are curable, especially when detected early and patients follow the full antibiotic treatment regimen.

Importantly, he clarified that while there have been rumours that the current spread of TB was caused by foreigners, data from the country’s Health Ministry shows that 85% of reported cases involve locals, and only 15% involve foreigners.

“This means the risk of infection in our communities is real and should not be taken lightly,” he warned.

Should Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia be alarmed?

To date, there have been no travel bans to Malaysia issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Health due to the current number of tuberculosis cases.

Those who would like to have more information from the MOH can visit its page regarding TB here. It says that the risk of developing TB is higher when a person is immunocompromised, has a prolonged and close contact with someone who had the disease (especially in crowded or poorly ventilated conditions), and is elderly or very young (under the age of 5).

As with other medical conditions, people who show symptoms should get checked right away, especially if they have a history of recent travel. As stated earlier, wearing a mask is a good practice to prevent catching not only tuberculosis but also other infectious diseases, especially in crowded areas such as public transport. /TISG

