// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 20, 2026
23.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/ Drazen Zigic (for illustration purposes only).
Singapore News
3 min.Read

TB Cases Climb in Malaysia — Here’s Why It Matters

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On February 7, 10 new tuberculosis clusters were reported in Malaysia. This was particularly newsworthy in the run-up to the Lunar New Year season, with many Singaporeans likely to travel to its neighbour to the north.

By Sunday (February 15), the cumulative total of tuberculosis cases in Malaysia had reached 2,571, due to 503 new cases detected across the nation. Importantly, Johor has 233 cases in all, while Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have 202 cases.

In this article, we will look at what tuberculosis is, along with the situation in Malaysia, and what information Singaporeans should have to stay safe and protected from infection.

What is tuberculosis, and how does it spread?

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a contagious bacterial infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It primarily attacks a person’s lungs but can also affect other parts of the body. The symptoms of TB include a persistent cough that is often accompanied by blood, chest pain, difficulty breathing, high fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue.

See also  Monkeypox: MOH confirms 1 case in Singapore, patient in isolation ward

The good news is that TB is treatable, and patients must finish a course of antibiotics over four to nine months. They should not stop when symptoms disappear, as this could give rise to more resistant strains of the bacteria that cause the disease.

A person can have a latent TB infection, which means the bacteria are present in their body, but they don’t have symptoms of the disease. People with latent infections cannot infect others.

A person with an active TB infection, however, shows symptoms of the disease and can cause others to be infected.

Tuberculosis spreads from one person to another when an infected person coughs, sneezes, laughs, or talks, and they release tiny droplets into the air. Casually talking to someone, or having a brief encounter with them, does not usually spread TB. Wearing a mask adds an important layer of protection.

The TB situation in Malaysia

On Wednesday (February 18), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad posted an update on Facebook regarding the TB situation in Malaysia.

See also  Hawkers and shops to get S$250 in cash after businesses affected by TB at Bukit Merah

He wrote that TB is not new to Malaysia but is, in fact, an endemic disease, meaning that it regularly occurs and requires serious attention from all parties.

“Tuberculosis is not just a clinical issue; it can be caused by socio-economic factors such as relocation, overcrowding, and nutrient deficiencies,” he wrote, adding that while the bacteria causing TB is stubborn, infections are curable, especially when detected early and patients follow the full antibiotic treatment regimen.

Importantly, he clarified that while there have been rumours that the current spread of TB was caused by foreigners, data from the country’s Health Ministry shows that 85% of reported cases involve locals, and only 15% involve foreigners.

“This means the risk of infection in our communities is real and should not be taken lightly,” he warned.

Should Singaporeans travelling to Malaysia be alarmed?

To date, there have been no travel bans to Malaysia issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Health due to the current number of tuberculosis cases.

See also  Responding to news of M’sian Minister who said S’poreans not welcome in JB, netizen asks: What you want us to do? Marry your daughter?

Those who would like to have more information from the MOH can visit its page regarding TB here. It says that the risk of developing TB is higher when a person is immunocompromised, has a prolonged and close contact with someone who had the disease (especially in crowded or poorly ventilated conditions), and is elderly or very young (under the age of 5).

As with other medical conditions, people who show symptoms should get checked right away, especially if they have a history of recent travel. As stated earlier, wearing a mask is a good practice to prevent catching not only tuberculosis but also other infectious diseases, especially in crowded areas such as public transport. /TISG

Read also: MOH: 2 people diagnosed with active TB at Jalan Bukit Merah

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

HR product manager reveals companies use AI, PIPs, and RTO mandates as an ‘excuse’ to push out employees

SINGAPORE: An HR product manager has revealed in a...

S$1.7M resale for 5-room HDB at SkyTerrace@Dawson sets Singapore record

SINGAPORE: A five-room Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat...

Singapore sets first ever sustainable aviation fuel levy, as Southeast Asia’s fuel industry grows

DELGADO Associated Press SINGAPORE, Singapore (AP) — Flying in and out of Singapore, home to Southeast Asia's busiest airport, will get slightly more expensive this year as the city state begins i...

‘It’s just fair’: Netizens defend restaurant over S$400 cancellation fee after woman cancelled Valentine’s reservation due to close relative’s death

SINGAPORE: Netizens defended a Michelin-starred restaurant after it charged...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //