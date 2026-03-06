// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Traveller stranded at Changi for 3 days finally flies to Jeddah; but calls Scoot ‘very disappointing’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Hundreds of thousands of passengers, including Singaporeans, are stranded in various cities all over the world due to the war in Iran, which began on Saturday (Feb 28).

Large portions of Middle Eastern airspace have closed, and some major airports have sustained damage from the war as well.

A TikToker from Australia who was en route to Saudi Arabia last weekend found himself stuck at Changi Airport last weekend, though he is one of the lucky ones who has been able to fly out, and he has since arrived in Jeddah.

Sheikh, who can be found as @umarhanif1122 on the platform, posted a video on March 1 from Changi Airport after his flight had been cancelled. The seven-second clip, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, showed groups of people at the airport, some of whom had stretched out on the carpet and seats, suggesting that they were preparing themselves for a long wait.

See also  Scoot flight to Taipei experiences drop in cabin pressure, oxygen masks activated

“At Singapore airport situation after the flights are cancelled due to the current Middle East conflict and airspace closures,” the TikToker wrote.

By March 3, however, Sheikh posted another video, writing in the caption that he had finally gotten his flight to Jeddah after having been stuck in Singapore for three days.

He thanked Saudi Airlines “for operating the flight and helping passengers continue their journey.”

However, he was none too happy with Scoot Airlines, calling his experience with the low-cost carrier “very disappointing” because his Singapore to Jeddah flight had been cancelled twice, leaving many passengers stranded and stressed.”

“If you are planning to travel to Jeddah, please check flight reliability carefully before booking. Hopefully, travel situations improve soon for everyone,” he added.

Commenters on his video told him, however, that Scoot (or any other airline, for that matter) was not to blame for the cancellations, since they had occurred for the sake of safety due to circumstances beyond their control.

See also  Mum from Greece stranded with toddler at Changi Airport complains about the service & COVID travel experience

One suggested that the TikToker should be disappointed with the country leaders responsible for the war, as opposed to the airlines.

“Gosh, people need to see real drones or strikes in front of their eyes, then they will realise why all the airlines need to cancel flights,” one wrote.

“If any Scoot flight is delayed in normal times and there’s no info, no assistance given to stuck passengers, or you sit in a plane for a few hours going nowhere… any passenger will be frustrated. But in these times, safety first. Glad you made it back to your destination,” another added. /TISG

Read also: ICA: Additional time needed for immigration clearance due to situation in Middle East

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

In the Hood

Queen B in your toilet! Woman shocked to find a beehive inside the loo, immediately asked for help to remove them

Bees built a nest in the toilet of a public housing estate. Residents called a pest control company for help. After fumigation, thousands of dead bees were left behind.
Celebrity

Ex-SG model Chuando Tan turns 60; proceeds to break the internet

On Tuesday (Mar 3), Chuando Tan celebrated his 60th birthday and went viral once again after uploading his pictures on Instagram. In less than 24 hours, his post received over 900,000 likes, with c...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Queen B in your toilet! Woman shocked to find a beehive inside the loo, immediately asked for help to remove them

Bees built a nest in the toilet of a public housing estate. Residents called a pest control company for help. After fumigation, thousands of dead bees were left behind.

‘A completely different world than 95% of us’: YouTuber spends over S$17K on Singapore Airlines first-class suite

A Canadian content creator named Antoine (@LoungeGuru on YouTube) was mocked after he revealed that he spent US$14,000 on Singapore Airlines’ first-class suite.

Analyst says PM Lawrence Wong is outmanoeuvering Donald Trump

From the Cultural Perspectives News account on IG. Way Yuhl says, "While Trump dismantles, Singapore's Lawrence Wong is quietly building the infrastructure the post-American trade order will run on."

Singapore Airlines, Spirit Airlines planes clip each other, causing 6.5 hours delay

A Singapore Airlines plane clipped its right wing with the tail of a Spirit Airlines plane as it was pushing back from the gate Tuesday morning at Newark Airport, according to the FAA. Port Authori...

Business

Ex-manager says ‘AI is just a cover story’ for Amazon layoffs

She noted, sure, AI is a part of it; it accelerates it, but more than anything, it is “a very convenient excuse.”

‘I’m technically leading, but not taken seriously,’ says Gen Z worker

SINGAPORE: A Gen-Z marketing employee recently shared online that she has been feeling brushed aside at work, and she believes her age plays a big part in it. Posting on the r/singaporejobs subre...

‘Say Please First’: Girl’s Response to Seat Request Draws Reactions

SINGAPORE: “Say please first. ” That was the reply a teenage girl gave after an uncle allegedly barked at her to give up her seat on the MRT

‘I feel dejected’: Man in his 40s says ‘poor credit score’ cost him his job and future career opportunities

SINGAPORE: A man in his 40s shared on social media that he feels deeply “dejected” because his poor credit score has not only caused him to lose his job in 2024, but it has also prevented him from ...

Singapore Politics

Fadli Fawzi has been surprising Kaki Bukit residents with Buka Puasa meals

Mr Fadli and his teams have been giving out coupons for Kueh Raya and IFTAR

Singaporeans applaud immediate 20% increase in tobacco tax, but ask if more should be done to curb smoking

SINGAPORE: During the rollout of the national Budget on...

Jamus Lim says Singapore should do more to help the poorest nations of the world

SINGAPORE: In a recent speech in Parliament, Workers’ Party...

Leon Perera: Are we Singaporeans more confident or more fearful about the future?

SINGAPORE: On the eve of the roll-out of Budget...

© The Independent Singapore

// //