Tuesday, March 3, 2026
25 C
Singapore
2 min.Read

ICA: Additional time needed for immigration clearance due to situation in Middle East

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has advised travellers concerning stepped-up security measures in all of Singapore’s checkpoints, asking them to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

The advisory was issued last weekend, in light of the air strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran, which started on Saturday (Feb 28).

The ICA announced that it has begun enhanced security checks on arriving travellers, cargo, and conveyances at the land, air, and sea checkpoints from that day onwards.

“Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints due to the enhanced checks,” the statement added.

Advisory from the MFA

On the same day, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Singaporean travellers might wish to consider travel arrangements away from the Middle East because of potential disruptions arising from airspace closures or flight cancellations.

The flight tracking service Flightradar24 said that more than 4,000 flights per day have been cancelled across the region, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers.

By Monday evening (March 2), some flights had begun to resume from the United Arab Emirates and Dubai, though a number of these were repositioning, cargo, and repatriation flights. The vast majority of flights across the region remain suspended.

The MFA also strongly advised travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance.

Singaporeans in the Middle East

The MFA also said in its statement: “In view of the volatile security situation and disruptions to flights to the region, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran, and the Middle East region.

Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. This includes staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government’s advice. Please remain vigilant at all times.”

Reports have abounded of Singaporeans being stuck in various countries overseas. While some were in transit, others were on Ramadan trips and found themselves unable to get home.

The MFA said that there have been no reports of Singaporean casualties in Israel, Iran, and the wider Middle East region.

Singaporeans who are overseas have been advised to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This allows them to be contacted when necessary. Singapore citizens who need consular assistance should reach out to the Singapore Overseas Mission, or call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855. This number is available round the clock. /TISG

