SINGAPORE: A tourist who recently visited the Little Red Dot found many things to love about the city-state, with the hot and humid weather being nearly the sole exception.

In a Reddit post on Thursday (Oct 31), he explained he had spent “3 incredible days in SG” and wrote enthusiastically that the “country is clean, advanced, modern, well maintained and organized.”

He also praised Singapore’s train system, writing that he used the MRT more than 30 times and the price tag of $27 for a three-day EZ-link card “was absolutely worth it.”

What threatened his enjoyment, however, was the weather, which the post author described as “absolutely miserable.”

Despite the heat and humidity, he walked 42 miles “drenched in sweat.”

He coped with the weather by taking multiple showers and drinking a lot of juice and coconut creme. He also said the air conditioning in malls helped a lot to cool him down.

The post author then thanked group members who had given him tips in the past for his trip.

He also went into detail about how much he enjoyed, among other things, Satay Street and the vibe at Lau Pa Sat, the coffee and Kaya toast at Ya Kun, MBS, Gardens by the Bay, and Newton Market.

Commenters on the post said they were glad the tourist had enjoyed his trip to Singapore but added that the weather has recently been particularly hot.

“The weather has been quite unforgiving these days, and it’s said that it’ll only get worse year after year,” one wrote.

Another noted that even Singaporeans have struggled with the weather over the past few days.

“I read your post, and now I’m sweating,” joked a Reddit user.

One affirmed that “it HAS been incredibly hot as of late” and added that it’s very common for people living in Singapore to take multiple showers daily.

In a related post, another Reddit user asked, “Why is SG so hot for the past 2 weeks?”

They wrote that in the past fortnight, it has gotten “extremely hot” at moments, even late at night and early in the morning.

And even when it has rained, the rain has not been enough to cool things down, resulting in even more humidity after brief downpours.

The post author was surprised that the heat and humidity have been so bad so late in the year when days and nights are supposed to cool down.

He then remembered a time a few years ago when, toward the end of the year, he had to wear a jacket at home and even for sleeping, as it had gotten cool enough for him.

“Why has SG been so abnormally hot for the past 2 weeks or so?” the post author asked, adding, “Is there any explanation for it? Will it improve any time soon?” /TISG

Read also: CEO’s post comparing Singapore & Dubai goes viral

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)